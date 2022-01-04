Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference being held on January 10-13, 2022.

The prerecorded fireside chat will become available on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00am ET and can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the same website 90 days following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

Contact

David Pitts

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.milestonepharma.com

