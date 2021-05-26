Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that Joseph Oliveto, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.

