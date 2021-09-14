Milgard Team Members Support Habitat Housing Project for 9th Year

"It is always great to support a cause that aligns so well with our values as a company," Brent Wright, Product Manager

"It is always great to see Milgard support and be part of a cause that aligns so well with our values as a company," said Brent Wright, Product Manager for Milgard Windows & Doors. "I'm happy we were able to help move this project just a little bit further along to provide housing for those in need."

Upon completion, this home will feature Milgard® Style Line® Series V250 dual-pane vinyl windows, as well as the new TrinsicTM Series V300 vinyl windows. Habitat chooses Milgard for many of their projects due to their durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1958, Milgard Windows & Doors offers a full line of vinyl, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers, and homeowners. Owned by MI, Milgard operates plants in California, Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit www.milgard.com.

MI is a fenestration products manufacturer that owns and operates three brands – MI Windows and Doors, Milgard Windows & Doors, and Sunrise Windows & Doors. MI is one of the nation's largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors. With more than 10 manufacturing plants located throughout the United States, MI brands offer stylish, high-performance, and market-preferred products for both new construction and replacement applications. For more information, visit www.miwindows.com.

