Military aerial refueling tanker market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military aerial refueling tanker market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,709.07 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by joint development/acquisition approaches, the shift toward next-generation long-range strike platforms, and the measured quantity of fuel onboard to optimize performance.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global military aerial refueling tanker market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers revenue generated from the sales and subscription of IT services, communications services, cloud services, IT hardware, and IT software.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by technology (probe-and-drogue and boom-and-receptacle), type (manned and unmanned), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by technology (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Probe-and-drogue:

The probe-and-drogue segment grew gradually by USD 5,381.37 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The probe-and-drogue approach offers many advantages over its counterpart. The tankers equipped with probe-and-drogue systems can refuel three aircraft at once. Also, the integration of drogue systems does not involve many complexities. The operational flexibility and convenience offered by this approach have increased the use of probe-and-drogue systems in the naval forces of many countries, which is driving the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in military aerial refueling tanker market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the military aerial refueling tanker market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the military aerial refueling tanker market and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of military aerial refueling tanker market vendors

Military Aerial Refueling Tanker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,709.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.18 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus Group SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bandak Aviation Inc., Cobham Ltd., Dassault Aviation SA, Draken International, LLC, Embraer SA, General Electric Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Protankgrup, Rostec, Safran SA, Smiths Group Plc, The Boeing Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, and Liebherr International AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

