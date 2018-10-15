Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2018-2028

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Product (Main Battle Tank (MBT), Medium Armoured Vehicle (MAV), Light Protected Vehicle (LPV), Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP), Other Armoured Vehicle), Forecasts by Type (Wheeled, Tracked), and by Leading National Markets



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4194709



The arms race developing between east and west, has led Visiongain to publish this timey report. The Armoured Vehicle market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of Russian and Chinese advances and also because platform life cycle expiry is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



Report highlights

- 142 tables and 160 figures

- 346 pages

- Analysis of key players in Armoured Vehicles

- AM General

- BAE Systems plc

- General Dynamics Corporation

- Navistar International Corporation

- Oshkosh Corporation

- Rheinmetall AG

- Textron Inc.

- Thales Group

- Global Armoured Vehicle market outlook and analysis from 2018-2028

- Major Armoured Vehicle contracts and projects

- Australia forecast 2018-2028

- Canada forecast 2018-2028

- China forecast 2018-2028

- France forecast 2018-2028

- Germany forecast 2018-2028

- India forecast 2018-2028

- Israel forecast 2018-2028

- Italy forecast 2018-2028

- Japan forecast 2018-2028

- Russia forecast 2018-2028

- Saudi Arabia forecast 2018-2028

- South Korea forecast 2018-2028

- United Kingdom forecast 2018-2028

- US forecast 2018-2028

- Rest of the World forecast 2018-2028



Continued procurement of armoured vehicles and other similar developments have had a quantifiable effect on the market. This report covers developments within the market, as well as other factors that could affect the military armoured vehicle market and the wider defence sector. By also covering the below submarkets, the report gives readers a concise overview of the market:

- By Product

- Main Battle Tank (MBT)

- Medium Armoured Vehicle (MAV)

- Light Protected Vehicle (LPV)

- Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP)

- Other Armoured Vehicle

- By Type

- Wheeled

- Tracked

- Key questions answered

- What does the future hold for the Armoured Vehicle industry?

- Where should you target your business strategy?

- Which applications should you focus upon?

- Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

- Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

- Which company is likely to success and why?

- What business models should you adopt?

- What industry trends should you be aware of?

- Target audience

- Leading Armoured Vehicle companies

- Suppliers

- Contractors

- Technologists

- R&D staff

- Consultants

- Analysts

- CEO's

- CIO's

- COO's

- Business development managers

- Investors

- Governments

- Agencies



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4194709



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

