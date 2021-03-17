Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market to Grow by USD 758.91 Million during 2021-2025 | Expenses Involved in Real-time Military Training to Boost Market | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market Analysis Report by Application (Flight, Combat, and Maritime) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.



The military augmented reality (AR) headgear market is driven by the expenses involved in real-time military training. In addition, a focus on situational awareness in combat zones is anticipated to boost the growth of the military augmented reality (AR) headgear market.

The high cost of real-time training contributes to the global military AR headgear market's growth. The defense budget constraints have generated more demand for innovative military simulation and training systems, like the AR headgears. It has well supported by commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) based architecture, which confers the plug-and-play capability. It also allows easy replacement. This speedy replacement of spares reduces the layoff time for that particular equipment, which is absent in the case of real-time training. AR headgear contributes to a greener environment as it eliminates the need to burn aero fuel, does not cause any physical damage on targets, and does not pollute the environment with warhead fragments and harmful chemical substances. Therefore, all these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the global military AR headgear market during the forecast period.

Major Five Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Companies:

Applied Research Associates Inc.

Applied Research Associates Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers ARC4 Recon. It provides heads-up tactical situational awareness.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates business through Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers products such as Striker, Light HUD.

Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System, SimEye SX50T II, and others.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as X-Sight, Fixed Wing Helmet Mounter System (HMS), and others.

Facebook Inc.

Facebook Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest.

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Flight - size and forecast 2020-2025

Combat - size and forecast 2020-2025

Maritime - size and forecast 2020-2025

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

