Military Augmented Reality Headgear Market Size to Grow by USD 758.91 Million | Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, and others among Dominant Players | Technavio

Jun 15, 2022, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The military AR headgear market has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. This comprehensive report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 758.91 million from 2020 to 2025. The military AR headgear market is also anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period. The expenses involved in real-time military training is driving the military augmented reality (AR) headgear market growth positively. However, battery issues with AR headgears may impede market growth.
View Market Report Sample to know more about the CAGR or YOY growth analysis
Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market: Application Landscape
- Flight: The flight application segment held the largest military AR headgear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. A military flight AR headgear artificially recreates aircraft controls and various other aspects of the aerial environment. Several advancements in military flight AR headgear are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
- Combat
- Maritime
Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market: Geographic Landscape
- North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for military augmented reality (AR) headgear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America regions. Such advancements in military AR headgear in North America are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Download Sample Report for regional contribution and highlights
Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market: Vendor Landscape
The military augmented reality (AR) headgear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Companies Covered:
- Applied Research Associates Inc.: The company offers ARC4 Recon. It provides heads-up tactical situational awareness.
- BAE Systems Plc: The company offers products such as Striker, Light HUD.
- Collins Aerospace: The company offers products such as F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System, SimEye SX50T II and others.
- Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers products such as X-Sight, Fixed Wing Helmet Mounter System (HMS) and others.
- Facebook Inc.: The company offers products such as Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest.
Some more vendors covered in this report are:
- Microsoft Corp.
- RealWear Inc.
- Six15 Technologies
- Thales Group
- Vuzix Corp.
Request Sample Report to get the contribution of each vendor
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Related Reports:
Military Wearable Sensors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Commercial Aircraft Honeycomb Core Market by Type, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
|
Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 758.91 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Six15 Technologies, Thales Group, and Vuzix Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and Defense Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Flight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Flight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Flight - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Combat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Combat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Combat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Maritime - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- 9.3 Industry risks
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.4 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Applied Research Associates Inc.
- 10.4 BAE Systems Plc
- Exhibit 48: BAE Systems Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 49: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 50:BAE Systems Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 51: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Collins Aerospace
- Exhibit 53: Collins Aerospace - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Collins Aerospace - Product and service
- Exhibit 55:Collins Aerospace - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings
- 10.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59:Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Facebook Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Facebook Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Facebook Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63:Facebook Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Facebook Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 RealWear Inc.
- Exhibit 69: RealWear Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: RealWear Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71:RealWear Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: RealWear Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Six15 Technologies
- Exhibit 73: Six15 Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Six15 Technologies - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Six15 Technologies - Key offerings
- 10.11 Thales Group
- Exhibit 76: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 78:Thales Group - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Vuzix Corp.
- Exhibit 81: Vuzix Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Vuzix Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83:Vuzix Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Vuzix Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article