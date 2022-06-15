Military Augmented Reality Headgear Market Size to Grow by USD 758.91 Million | Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, and others among Dominant Players | Technavio

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market: Application Landscape

Flight: The flight application segment held the largest military AR headgear market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. A military flight AR headgear artificially recreates aircraft controls and various other aspects of the aerial environment. Several advancements in military flight AR headgear are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Combat

Maritime

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market: Geographic Landscape

North America: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for military augmented reality (AR) headgear in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America regions. Such advancements in military AR headgear in North America are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market: Vendor Landscape

The military augmented reality (AR) headgear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

Applied Research Associates Inc.: The company offers ARC4 Recon. It provides heads-up tactical situational awareness.

The company offers ARC4 Recon. It provides heads-up tactical situational awareness. BAE Systems Plc: The company offers products such as Striker, Light HUD.

The company offers products such as Striker, Light HUD. Collins Aerospace: The company offers products such as F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System, SimEye SX50T II and others.

The company offers products such as F-35 Gen III Helmet Mounted Display System, SimEye SX50T II and others. Elbit Systems Ltd.: The company offers products such as X-Sight, Fixed Wing Helmet Mounter System (HMS) and others.

The company offers products such as X-Sight, Fixed Wing Helmet Mounter System (HMS) and others. Facebook Inc.: The company offers products such as Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest.

Some more vendors covered in this report are:

Microsoft Corp.

RealWear Inc.

Six15 Technologies

Thales Group

Vuzix Corp.

Military Augmented Reality (AR) Headgear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.63% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 758.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Six15 Technologies, Thales Group, and Vuzix Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and Defense Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Flight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Flight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Flight - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Combat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Combat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Combat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Maritime - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.4 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Applied Research Associates Inc.

10.4 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 48: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 49: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 50:BAE Systems Plc - Key news



Exhibit 51: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Collins Aerospace

Exhibit 53: Collins Aerospace - Overview



Exhibit 54: Collins Aerospace - Product and service



Exhibit 55:Collins Aerospace - Key news



Exhibit 56: Collins Aerospace - Key offerings

10.6 Elbit Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59:Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 60: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Facebook Inc.

Exhibit 61: Facebook Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Facebook Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 63:Facebook Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Facebook Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 RealWear Inc.

Exhibit 69: RealWear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: RealWear Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71:RealWear Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: RealWear Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Six15 Technologies

Exhibit 73: Six15 Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 74: Six15 Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Six15 Technologies - Key offerings

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 76: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78:Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Vuzix Corp.

Exhibit 81: Vuzix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Vuzix Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 83:Vuzix Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Vuzix Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

