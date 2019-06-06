Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05473338/?utm_source=PRN

Military aviation sensors and switches are devices that collect data from various sections of an aircraft like engine, landing gear, wings, cabin, cockpit, and aerostructures and transmit that data to computers or avionics which uses that information to ensure safe and efficient performance of the aircraft.

This latest in-depth report on the global military aviation sensor and switches market describes trends in the market both quantitatively and qualitatively. In recent years, the global military aviation sensor and switches market has recorded consistent strong growth owing to the increasing demand for military aircraft from developed and developing economies and increasing demand for sensors in the growing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) applications.

The analyst assesses the military aviation sensor and switches market to be valued at $179.5m in 2019.

Report highlights

• 241 tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of Key Players in Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market

• Honeywell International Inc

• Thales SA

• Raytheon Company

• GE Aviation

• United Technologies Corporation

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Ametek Inc.

• Meggitt PLC

• Safran Electronics & Defence

• Curtiss Wright Corporation

• Esterline Technologies Corporation

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market Outlook and Analysis from 2019-2029

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by Type projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Proximity Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Position Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Speed Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Thermal Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Pressure Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Angle-of-Attack Sensors Forecast 2019-2029

• Field Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by Application projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Fighter Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Transport Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Training Aircraft Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Helicopter Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• UAV Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Space Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Global Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market by End Use projections analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Engine Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Cabin / Avionics Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Health Monitoring System (HMS) Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Market Forecast from 2019-2029

• North America Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– U.S. Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Mexico Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– U.K. Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Germany Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– France Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– China Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– India Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• ROW Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Latin America Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Middle East Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

– Africa Military Aviation Sensors and Switches Forecast 2019-2029

• Key questions answered

• How is the military aviation sensors & switches market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining military aviation sensors & switches market dynamics?

• How will each military aviation sensors & switches submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional military aviation sensors & switches markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national military aviation sensors & switches markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?



Who should read this report?

• Military aircraft manufacturers

• Aircraft component manufacturers

• Sensor manufacturers

• System integrators

• Electronics companies

• Connected aircraft companies

• Suppliers

• Defence contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Departments of defence

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks



