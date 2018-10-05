Military Avionics: World Markets to 2028 featuring Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Harris Corp, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Thales, and many more

DUBLIN, Oct 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Global Military Avionics Market 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing complexities in modern day war techniques have resulted in a heightened requirement for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities, which has resulted in several key defense spenders to invest heavily in the research and development of equipment such as airborne mission systems, display systems, navigation and controls, communication systems and surveillance systems.

In order to tackle conventional as well as newly evolved threats, militaries worldwide are focusing on installation of advanced sensor based systems, which can provide intel in real time for necessary actions. Thus to establish steady flow of organized information to pilots for both offensive and defensive purposes, military forces worldwide are constantly raising demand for advanced avionics systems.

Military avionics encompasses wide range of equipment such as EO/IR systems, EW systems, Radar and communication systems, cockpit and display systems, airborne mission computers and cryptos and armament management among others.



Scope

Companies Featured

The global military avionics market is expected to value US$29 billion in 2018, and will grow at a CAGR of 3.24% to value US$39.9 billion by 2028.

The surveillance and detection segment is anticipated to account for 56.5% of the market, followed by the mission systems and communication segments with shares of 28.5% and 6.2%, respectively.

North America is projected to dominate the sector with a share of 34.3%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe respectively.

Airbus

BAE Systems

Boeing

Elbit Systems

Esterline Technologies

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Thales

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Global Military Avionics Market - Overview Global Military Avionics Market By Region, 2018-2028 Global Military Avionics Market By Segment, 2018-2028 Market Dynamics Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth Global Military Avionics Market - Segment Analysis Global Military Avionics Market - Regional Analysis Global Military Avionics Market - Trend Analysis Military Avionics Market - Future Outlook (The Road Ahead) Key Programs Analysis Description of key programs Delivery period, units and total expenditure Competitive Landscape Analysis Competitive analysis - 13 leading companies Major Products and Services Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit Financial Deal and Contracts

