Military Body-Worn Camera Market - 41% Of Growth To Originate From APAC | Driven By Body-worn Cameras To Support Military Operations & Training | Technavio

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Scope

The military body-worn camera market covers the following areas:

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Drivers & Challenges

The body-worn cameras to support military operations and training is one of the key drivers supporting the military body-worn camera market growth. For instance, in 2015, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) unveiled a new uniform design for the British Army, which had a pair of specially designed smart glasses with a heads-up display, combined with a helmet-mounted camera and bone-conduction headphones. British Army trainees, who were trained at Salisbury Plain, which is the UK's largest military training area, were spotted using body-worn cameras during their training exercises. The cameras were meant to record the soldiers' movements, and actions as they train, and the recorded footage was then used during the post-exercise debriefing process to educate the trainees further on their activities. Thus, military body-worn cameras will enable defense forces to monitor such confrontations and help ensure safety on both sides. Such factors are driving the market growth.

However. the complications with the continuous rolling of body-worn cameras is one of the factors hindering the military body-worn camera market growth. Despite the advantages that body-worn cameras offer, it has been observed that more police personnel are exhibiting unwillingness to adopt these devices. One main reason is the loss of privacy. These cameras cannot be shut off even during lunch hours or other breaks, which can be uncomfortable for many people. With the continuous rolling of the cameras, complications might arise while storing and retrieving data. Further, there are no clear protocols on how long this data can be stored, who can view the recorded clip, and whether such clips can be released for public viewing. If any footage is released for public viewing, it may lead to negative public reaction or publicity as the clippings might contain certain confidential information, which can then affect the actual impact of and reason for recording the footage. These factors can lead negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the drivers & challenges along with the upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Military Body-worn Camera Market - Segmentation Analysis

The Military Body-Worn Camera Market is segmented by End-user (Defense sector and Homeland security sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional insights on the market share of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The military body-worn camera market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the cost, quality, and reliability of body-worn cameras to compete in the market.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

B Cam Ltd.

Black Mamba Protection LLC

Defender LLC

Digital Ally Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Intrensic LLC

Martel Electronics

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Pinnacle Response Ltd.

Pro Vision Solutions LLC

Reveal Media Ltd.

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Wolfcom

ZEPCAM BV

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

The military thermal weapon sights market share is expected to increase by USD 257.95 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.46%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 257.95 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.46%. The air defense systems market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21%. Download a free sample now!

Military Body-Worn Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 268.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axon Enterprise Inc., B Cam Ltd., Black Mamba Protection LLC, Defender LLC, Digital Ally Inc., GoPro Inc., Intrensic LLC, Martel Electronics, Motorola Solutions Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pinnacle Response Ltd., Pro Vision Solutions LLC, Reveal Media Ltd., Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Wolfcom, and ZEPCAM BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Defense sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Defense sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Defense sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Defense sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Defense sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Homeland security sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Homeland security sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Homeland security sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Homeland security sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Homeland security sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.

Exhibit 89: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Axon Enterprise Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 B Cam Ltd.

Cam Ltd. Exhibit 93: B Cam Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: B Cam Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: B Cam Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Black Mamba Protection LLC

Exhibit 96: Black Mamba Protection LLC - Overview



Exhibit 97: Black Mamba Protection LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Black Mamba Protection LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Digital Ally Inc.

Exhibit 99: Digital Ally Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Digital Ally Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Digital Ally Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Digital Ally Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Intrensic LLC

Exhibit 103: Intrensic LLC - Overview



Exhibit 104: Intrensic LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Intrensic LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Martel Electronics

Exhibit 106: Martel Electronics - Overview



Exhibit 107: Martel Electronics - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Martel Electronics - Key offerings

10.9 Pro Vision Solutions LLC

Exhibit 109: Pro Vision Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Pro Vision Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Pro Vision Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Reveal Media Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Reveal Media Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Reveal Media Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Reveal Media Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Wolfcom

Exhibit 115: Wolfcom - Overview



Exhibit 116: Wolfcom - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Wolfcom - Key offerings

10.12 ZEPCAM BV

Exhibit 118: ZEPCAM BV - Overview



Exhibit 119: ZEPCAM BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: ZEPCAM BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio