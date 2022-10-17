Military Drone Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of UAVs for Marine Border Patrolling Bolsters Sector

Oct 17, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Drone Market by Platform, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid), Application, MTOW, Propulsion (Turbo Engine, Piston Engine and Battery), Operation Mode, Speed, Launching Mode & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military drone market is projected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2022 to USD 17.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing focus on advanced C4ISR capabilities to drive the military drone market growth during the forecast period. Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions are used to reinforce, boost, or implement command and control strategies and directives within military and intelligence frameworks. The success of any air, naval, or military operation hugely depends on the ISR capabilities. So, there are regular developments and advancements in the ISR field. For instance, the Fifth Generation C4ISR is a joint battle management system that can gather data, understand it, and communicate freely with all its components. C4ISR powered by AI uses machine learning to identify and classify tanks and other vehicles, improve the image feeds, and also provide driving assistance by giving early warnings on obstacles and changing ground conditions. Governments are also rapidly adopting these technologies to improve their defense arsenal.
Based on launching mode, the catapult launcher segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on launching mode, the military drone market has been segmented into Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher, and Hand Launched logistics and transportation. Among these, the catapult launcher segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The catapult launcher segment includes drones that are launched using a catapult launcher, which uses bungee cords to launch drones from confined spaces. This type of launching mode is ideal for a setup on a carrier ship where the space is limited. Usually, drones having MTOW < 150-kilogram capacity use this launching mode. Companies such as Elbit Systems (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Textron Systems (US), and Thales (France) manufacture drones that use the catapult launching mode for various military applications. BirdEye 650D, Scout, Orbiter family, Ranger, Stalker XE UAS, Silver Fox, and Aerosonde are some of the drones in this category.
Based on the platform, the tactical segment witnessed strong growth in the market during the forecast period
Based on platform, the military drone market has been segmented into small, tactical, and strategic drones. The tactical segment witnessed strong growth in the market during the forecast period. Tactical drones fly at altitudes ranging between 3,000 meters and 8,000 meters and are principally used in military applications. They fill the gap between small drones and strategic drones by combining the flexibility of small platforms with high-end platforms. The increasing demand for tactical drones that can be hand-launched and have an endurance of about 2 hours with suitable payload capacities to provide the required surveillance information has led to the growth of the tactical drone segment of the military drone market for defense & government applications globally. Some examples of tactical drones are Sperwer Mk II by Safran Electronics and Defence (France) and Thunder B UAV by Blue Bird Aero Systems (Israel).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Government Funding for Military Drones
- Growing Prominence of Intensified Military Training
- Growing Use of UAVs for Marine Border Patrolling
- Rising Focus on Advanced C4ISR Capabilities
Restraints
- Lack of Trained Personnel to Operate Drones
- Concern and Call to Ban Fully Autonomous Drones
Opportunities
- State Policies Aimed at Boosting Domestic Manufacturers
- Use of UAVs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations
- Technological Advancements in Drone Payloads
- Full-Scale Conversion of Drones for Simulation of War Scenario
Challenges
- Issues with Safety and Security of UAVs
- Lack of Sustainable Power Sources to Improve Drone Endurance
