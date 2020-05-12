Military Embedded Systems Market Worth $18.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "The Military Embedded Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2020 to USD 18.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Major players operating in the military embedded systems market are Intel Corporation (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Kontron AG (Austria), and Xilinx, Inc. (US), and others", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Military Embedded Systems Market size is projected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2020 to USD 18.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Various improvements in integrated circuits and processor technologies have led to a decline in the overall hardware costs associated with embedded systems. This has been supported by the reduction in chip size while offering optimal power and energy efficiencies. Military embedded systems have compact architecture and provide a high level of integration between control devices, sensors, and communication devices. These factors have led to a rise in demand for military embedded systems to replace traditional computational systems.

Based on the component, the hardware segment is projected to lead the military embedded systems market during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the hardware segment is expected to lead the market and is expected to continue to lead until 2025. The market has been segmented into hardware and software components. The hardware segment is projected to grow in the military embedded systems industry at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for electronic hardware can be directly linked to the rise in demand for driver-assistance systems and electromobility solutions for electric and hybrid combat vehicles, increase in demand for portable wearables, and increase in the use of multicore processors.

Based on product type, the Advanced Telecom Computing Architecture (Advanced TCA) segment of the military embedded systems market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Based on product type, the military embedded systems industry has been segmented into advanced telecom computing architecture, compact-PCI (CPCI) board, compact-PCI (CPCI) serial, VME bus, open VPX, motherboard and computer-on-module, single-board computer, micro-TCA & advanced-MC, and others. The advanced telecom computing architecture segment is projected to grow in the market at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing requirement for radar, sonar, flight control, and onboard system applications will drive the demand for advanced telecom computing architecture.

Based on the platform, the airborne segment is projected to lead the military embedded systems market during the forecast period.

Based on the platform, the airborne segment is expected to lead the market and is expected to continue to lead until 2025. The market has been segmented into land, airborne, naval, and space. The airborne segment is projected to lead in the military embedded systems market at the highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the increasing demand for open system avionics in special mission aircraft, increasing surveillance operations due to geographical instability, development of advanced electronic systems, and mission-critical embedded systems.

The market for military embedded systems in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The rapid growth of the military embedded systems market in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to the development initiatives in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea to overcome the challenges in latency, network bandwidth, reliability, and security. The growth of this segment is also attributed to the new developments in defense capabilities, advancements in wireless technologies (including commercialization of 5G), increased adoption of advanced lightweight armored vehicles, and increased demand for modular electronics, specifically soldier's smart wearables, and smartphones. The availability of low-cost electronic products is also expected to increase the demand for microprocessors and microcontrollers in the region. In addition, countries such as India, China, and Japan are investing in network-centric solutions to strengthen the capacity of their defense communication systems

Major players operating in the military embedded systems market are Intel Corporation (US), Microsemi Corporation (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Kontron AG (Austria), and Xilinx, Inc. (US), and others.

