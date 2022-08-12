Military Ethernet Switches Market Poised to Surpass $3.11 Billion by 2030

Aug 12, 2022, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Ethernet Switches Market by Port Speed, By Product Type, By Network Management, By Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Definition:
Global Military Ethernet Switches Market size was valued at USD 1504.1 Mn in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 3119.7 Mn by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2030. Ethernet switches offer a central connection in an ethernet network, where the connected devices have a dedicated link with full operational bandwidth. Switches split LAN data into smaller data packets and send it to the destination in order to reduce the wastage of capacity caused due to sending data to parts of the network that do not require it. Ethernet switches are widely used for military applications due to their rich management capability. Some of the applications include aircraft communications systems, battle management systems, communications unit interface in armored vehicles, land and air vehicles, inflight ethernet data communications, media converters, and Missile Planning Units (MPU), among others. These switches are designed to meet the stringent performance and environmental requirements of such strategic military applications. They also provide safe, reliable and flexible connections to onboard vehicles and aircraft communication systems. Military ethernet switches can withstand extreme temperature conditions and space-constrained environments of in-vehicle networks. Unlike conventional commercial ethernet switches, military ethernet switches are designed to meet shock, EMF, and EMI requirements.
Market Dynamics and Trends:
Factors fueling the growth of military ethernet switches market during the forecast period are the increasing penetration of technology into military, need to transmit information faster during combat operations, and other benefits it offers such as security, reliability and performance. Unmanned vehicles are becoming popular in military as they are useful for collecting information in areas that are too dangerous or difficult for humans.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles are widely used in search, exploration, situational awareness, and various other military operations. Ethernet switches are widely used in these unmanned vehicles as they enable better information centralization and data management. Additionally, ethernet switches, which meet MIL-STDs for environment and EMF requirements are also used in armored vehicles that are common in war zones. Moreover, marine platforms comprise a large network of devices such as command and control, video surveillance, sonar, radar, and cargo among others. Establishing communication between these devices is very difficult without ethernet switches that form the backbone of such complex networks.
Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:
The global military ethernet switches market has been analysed based on port speed, product type, network management, application and geography. Based on port speed, the market is segmented into 100 MBPS, 1 GBPS, 2.5 GBPS, 5 GBPS, 10 GBPS, 25 GBPS and 50 GBPS. Based on product type, the market is divided into MIL-STD packaged solutions and board-level ruggedized configurations. Based on network management, the market is divided into managed and unmanaged. Based on application, the market is divided into unmanned vehicles, battlefield communication C4ISR, mobile rugged networks, avionic & shipboard system, data acquisition & transmission, rugged networks, combat vehicles and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Global Military Ethernet Switches Market- By Port Speed
- 100 MBPS
- 1 GBPS
- 2.5 GBPS
- 5 GBPS
- 10 GBPS
- 25 GBPS
- 50 GBPS
Global Military Ethernet Switches Market- By Product Type
- MIL-STD Package Solutions
- Board-Level Ruggedized Configurations
Global Military Ethernet Switches Market- By Network Management
- Managed
- Unmanaged
Global Military Ethernet Switches Market- By Application
- Unmanned Vehicles
- Battlefield Communication C4ISR
- Mobile Rugged Network
- Avionic & Shipboard System
- Data Acquisition & Transmission
- Rugged Networks
- Combat Vehicles
Global Military Ethernet Switches Market- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Need for Secure, Consistent and Efficient Communication
- Emergence of Advanced Military Applications
- Increase in the Military Spending
Restraints
- High Cost Associated With the Military Ethernet Switches
- Issues Involved in Power Saving Mode in Managed Switches
Opportunities
- Improvements in Size, Features and Speed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Military Ethernet Switches Market - Executive Summary
3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
4. Market Share Analysis
5. Market Overview
6. Covid-19 Analysis
7. Global Military Ethernet Switches Market, by Port Speed
8. Global Military Ethernet Switches Market, by Product Type
9. Global Military Ethernet Switches Market, by Network Management
10. Global Military Ethernet Switches Market, by Application
11. Global Military Ethernet Switches Market, by Region
12. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Aeronix Incorporation
- Amphenol Socapex
- Curtiss-Wrights
- Microsemi
- Nova Integration Solutions
- Ontime Networks LLC
- Red Lion
- Siemens
- Techaya
- Trident Infosol
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/404hph
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article