Military, First Responders to Receive Complimentary Tickets to New LPGA Tournament in Orlando

"We are honored to offer event tickets to the brave men and women who serve our country, states and communities," said Mike Flaskey, Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Resorts. "We want them to come out to the course, enjoy this unique tournament and have a great time. This is our way of saying 'Thank You.'"

The tournament will be the LPGA Tour's new 2019 season opener, held Jan. 17-20, 2019 on Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, and feature LPGA winners from the 2017 and 2018 seasons competing alongside a roster of celebrity golfers.

Military members, veterans and first responders, including active and retired police, fire and emergency medical technician personnel, can enter code "SALUTE2019" during checkout at DiamondLPGA.com to receive a ticket voucher, which will be exchanged for a badge upon entry. The general public can also purchase tickets at DiamondLPGA.com. Prices range from $30 for a single day grounds pass to $60 for a four-day grounds pass.

Parking and shuttle service is complimentary with every ticket and available at the Magic Kingdom Parking Area at Walt Disney World® Resort.

The LPGA champions will play 72 holes of stroke play, with no cut, for $1.2 million in official prize money, while the sports and entertainment celebrities compete for their own $500,000 prize purse using a modified Stableford format, which awards points as opposed to strokes.

All four days of the tournament will be televised live, with Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel, and Saturday and Sunday on NBC network.

In total, 36 LPGA players have qualified to compete in the tournament, including Ariya Jutanugarn, this year's Race to the CME Globe Champion, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Brittany Lincicome, Michelle Wie, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Pernilla Lindberg, Nasa Hataoka and So Yeon Ryu.

Confirmed sports stars include Hall of Famers, All-Stars, MVPs and superstars from major sports, such as Marcus Allen, Jeremy Roenick, Mark Rypien, Brian Urlacher, John Smoltz, Ray Allen, Jon Lester, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, Mark Mulder, Jerry Rice, Mardy Fish, and former NASCAR champion Michael Waltrip. Actors and entertainers include Toby Keith, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jack Wagner, Lee Brice, Cole Swindell and Larry the Cable Guy.

Also scheduled to compete is retired U.S. Army Cpl. Chad Pfeifer, who is an Iraq War veteran, amputee and three-time champion of the Bush Institute Warrior Open. Pfeifer, who is a Diamond Resorts Celebrity ambassador, began golfing in 2007 during his rehabilitation and has since been pursuing his dream of becoming the first amputee to compete on the PGA Tour.

The tournament site, Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, is unique to Central Florida for its varying elevation, abundant wildlife and protected wetlands. Originally built in 1992 and designed by Tom Fazio as Osprey Ridge, Fazio enhanced the Orlando golf course for its October 2014 launch as Tranquilo Golf Club. The course is a par 71 and plays to 6,901 yards.

For more information about the tournament, visit DiamondLPGA.com or follow Diamond Resorts on Twitter @DiamondResorts and #DiamondLPGA.

About Diamond Resorts

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga and www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram and Snapchat at @lpga_tour.

About Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America (IOA) is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988 and one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA is ranked 13th on Insurance Journal's 2018 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies report and 23rd on Business Insurance's 2018 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, part of the greater Orlando community, IOA has more than 1,000 associates located in over 50 offices in the U.S. and London. For more information, visit www.ioausa.com.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts