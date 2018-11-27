Military Navigation Market by Platform, Application, Component, Grade & Region - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Nov 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Military Navigation Market by Platform (Ammunition, Aviation, Ground, Marine, Unmanned Vehicle, Space), Application, Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Grade & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military navigation market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 8.87 billion in 2018 to USD 12.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2018 to 2023.

Increasing preference for the use of UAVs in modern warfare and rising demand for missiles and artillery systems due to geopolitical instabilities and changing nature of warfare are the key factors expected to drive the military navigation market during the forecast period. The market has been segmented based on platform, application, component, grade, and region.

Based on platform, the military navigation market has been segmented into aviation, ammunition, marine, ground, space, and unmanned vehicle. Increasing threats, advancements in technology, and futuristic conflicts have increased the need for navigation products in unmanned aircraft and defense aircraft, among other platforms.

Based on application, the military navigation market has been segmented into command & control (C2); intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR); combat & security; search & rescue (SAR); and targeting & guidance. ISR systems are designed to process specialized communications and navigation protocols from tactical and national intelligence systems. They provide access to mission critical data without clogging tactical communications networks and dramatically increase situational awareness for operators.

Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. The service segment is expected to witness the highest growth among all due to the upgradation and overhaul services for old fleets of various defense organizations.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Rest of the World) have been considered in the regional analysis of the military navigation market. Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018, owing to the presence of major military navigation manufacturers, such as Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland) and Thales (France) in the region.

The decline in defense budgets of developed countries, such as Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Belgium, and Canada, has affected the demand for these systems, which, in turn, acts a restraint to the growth of the military navigation market.

Products offered by various companies operating in the military navigation market have been listed in the report. The recent developments section of the report includes information on strategies adopted by various companies between 2014 and 2017. Rockwell Collins (US), L3 Navigation (US), and Raytheon (US) are some of the major market players. These players have an extensive geographical reach and distribution channels.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Military Navigation Market

4.2 Europe Military Navigation Market, By Platform and Country

4.3 Military Navigation Market, By Application

4.4 Military Navigation Market, By Component

4.5 Military Navigation Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Missiles and Artillery Systems Due to Geopolitical Instabilities and Changing Nature of Warfare

5.2.1.2 Availability of Miniaturized Components at Affordable Prices

5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for the Use of UAVs in Modern Warfare

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of UAVs By Defense Forces as Loitering Munition

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Decline in Defense Budgets of Developed Countries

5.2.2.2 Operational Reliability Associated With High-End Inertial Navigation Sensors

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for New Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

5.2.3.2 Integration of Anti-Jamming Capabilities With Navigation Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Measurement Errors From Inertial Navigation Systems

5.2.4.2 High Cost in the Development of Military Navigation Equipment



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Error-Free Digital Output Through Air Data Computers

6.2.2 Weapons Integrated Battlefield Management Systems (WINBMS)

6.2.3 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Ins

6.2.4 High-End Ins

6.2.4.1 Ring Laser Gyro Inertial Navigation Sensor

6.2.4.2 Fiber Optics Gyro Inertial Navigation Sensor

6.2.5 GPS-Aided Ins

6.2.6 Air Data Inertial Reference Unit (ADIRU)

6.2.7 Multi-Sensor Data Fusion for UAV Navigation

6.2.7.1 Use of Sense & Avoid Technology

6.2.8 Advanced Inertial Navigation Systems for UUV

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations

6.4 Analysis of Key Trends in the Military Navigation Market



7 Military Navigation Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aviation

7.2.1 Combat Aircraft

7.2.2 Military Helicopter

7.2.3 Military Transport Aircraft

7.3 Ammunition

7.3.1 Missile

7.3.2 Rockets

7.4 Marine

7.4.1 Shipboard

7.4.2 Submarine

7.5 Ground

7.5.1 Armored Vehicle

7.5.2 Man-Portable Device

7.6 Space

7.6.1 Space Launch Vehicles

7.6.2 Satellites

7.7 Unmanned Vehicle

7.7.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

7.7.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

7.7.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)



8 Military Navigation Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Command & Control (C2)

8.3 Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)

8.4 Combat & Security

8.5 Targeting & Guidance

8.6 Search & Rescue (SAR)



9 Military Navigation Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 GPS Receiver

9.2.2 Inertial Navigation System

9.2.3 Anti-Jamming Device

9.2.4 Sonar

9.2.5 Personal Navigation System

9.2.6 Sense and Avoid System (SAS)

9.2.7 Thrust Vector Control

9.2.8 Radar Altimeter

9.2.9 Radar

9.2.10 Ais Receiver

9.3 Software

9.4 Service



10 Military Navigation Market, By Grade

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Navigation Grade

10.3 Tactical Grade

10.4 Space Grade

10.5 Marine Grade



11 Military Navigation Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Russia

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Germany

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Latin America & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.3 Market Ranking Analysis

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Contracts

12.4.2 New Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Joint Ventures

12.4.5 Certifications



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cobham

13.3 Esterline Technologies

13.4 Garmin

13.5 Ge Aviation

13.6 Honeywell International

13.7 Israel Aerospace Industries

13.8 KVH Industries

13.9 Lord Microstrain

13.10 L3 Technologies

13.11 Moog

13.12 Northrop Grumman

13.13 Raytheon

13.14 Rockwell Collins

13.15 Safran Electronics & Defense

13.16 Thales

13.17 Trimble Navigation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sz5ng2/military?w=5

