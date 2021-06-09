Military Officer Becomes Motivational Speaker

PHOENIX, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Prime Video's newest season of Speak Up is now featuring a motivational speech by Naval Officer and Entrepreneur Gary MacDermid. In Season 3, Episode 4 of Speak UP Audiences around the world can see the story of MacDermid. He reveals a formula that everyone can use to consistently turn dreams and goals into reality. Having spent the majority of his life following orders from Navy Commanders and Vice Presidents, Gary realizes that life is not just about following goals set by others and decides to set his own goal of starting a private equity company.

Gary MacDermid, CEO, Motivational Speaker & Veteran Gary MacDermid hits the stage in Dallas, Texas as he speaks before a live studio audience for his Amazon Prime Special,"Set Your Goals or Someone Else Will."

In this remarkable episode, Gary tells his story of how he learned to successfully set and achieve goals through the culmination of his experiences.

MacDermid says, "My life changed from taking orders to ultimately taking charge of my destiny once I started setting and achieving my personal and professional goals"

MacDermid shares his inspirational story of starting as an enlisted sailor in the Navy out of high school, to getting a scholarship and a commission to become a Naval Officer. Later on MacDermid then transitioned to become a professional engineer designing systems and procedures for nuclear plants and the Nation's electric grid to finally starting his own company as an entrepreneur.

In this constantly evolving and fast paced world that we live in there seems to be an endless amount of competing priorities for our time. This must-see episode is an inspiring rendition of how we can all take charge of our goals to ensure we are in control of our destination to living an ideal life!

Gary MacDermid is the President of USA Private Equities which manages an investment portfolio designed to provide home ownership opportunities to those in need. Gary is living his dreams as a keynote speaker who has motivated his audiences to set and achieve high reaching goals across the world.

