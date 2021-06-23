Military Personnel Treated with SAM Therapeutic Ultrasound Are Able to Heal Without Surgery and Oral Medication; Multi-Site Clinical Findings Presented at SOMSA 2021

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Lewis, founder of ZetrOZ Systems, will present a study at The Special Operations Medical Association's Scientific Assembly 2021 that shows sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) effectively reduces pain, accelerates recovery and increases strength in patients with neck, back, knee and soft-tissue injuries.

Dr. Lewis will present "Multisite Randomized Clinical Trials on Sustained Acoustic Medicine for the Treatment of Musculoskeletal Injuries: Two Hundred and Ninety-Eight Patient Cohort Analysis" at 3:45 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at SOMA's conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dr. Lewis is the inventor of ZetrOZ's SAM technology and the sam®Sport and sam®2.0 wearable ultrasound devices, which are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and provide comfortable, extended, high-frequency ultrasound treatment. The study included 298 patients with neck and back myofascial pain, moderate to severe knee pain and confirmed knee osteoarthritis, or soft-tissue injury to the elbow, shoulder, back and ankle. Doctors treated the patients with multi-hour ultrasound therapy from SAM devices for four hours a day for four to eight weeks and then assessed their conditions with a standard questionnaire and quantitative measures.

The study found that more than 90% of the participants had improved function, and 86% were able to return to work after conservative intervention failed. Across all injury cohorts, 95% of participants found the device safe, effective and easy to use and would continue the treatment if required.

"The treatment of soft tissue injuries and inflammatory-based conditions appears to respond well to four to eight weeks of daily SAM treatment," the physicians concluded. "When participants failed to respond to physical therapy alone, SAM proved to be a useful adjunct to facilitate healing and return to work."

The presentation will be before the Special Operations Medical Association, which brings together military and civilian medical providers, academia, and industry partners to advance the science, technology, and skills of unconventional medicine. It is the only medical association that brings together the unique blend of perspectives across prehospital, tactical, wilderness, austere, disaster, and deployed medicine.

SOMA is also the world's largest gathering of Special Operations Forces (SOF) medical providers, including service members and retired personnel from the U.S. and foreign militaries, domestic law enforcement, and tactical EMS providers.

For a schedule of the full program, visit http://specialoperationsmedicine.org/Pages/SOMSA-Program.aspx.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam® 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

