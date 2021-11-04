Military PPE Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% by 2025| Witnesses Emergence of 3M Co. & ArmorSource LLC among Key Market Contributors|17000+ Technavio Reports

Nov 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The military PPE market is set to grow by USD 6.86 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.41% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
The military PPE market covers the following areas:
The military PPE market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rising procurement of body armor is notably driving the military PPE market growth, although factors such as heavy dependence on manual labor may impede the market growth.
Technavio analyzes the Military PPE Market by Product (body armor and tactical vest, head protection equipment, respiratory protection equipment, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Some Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- ArmorSource LLC
- BAE Systems Plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Gentex Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Point Blank Enterprises Inc.
- Revision Inc.
- Vista Outdoor Inc.
Key Regions
51% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for military PPE in North America. Increase in demand for personal protective equipment due to war situation will facilitate the military PPE market growth in North America over the forecast period.
|
Military PPE Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gentex Corp., Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Revision Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
