Military Radar Systems Global Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.84%

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Radar Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction AESA technology together with Gallium Nitride-based semiconductors and advances in the digital computation are driving replacement programs for all platforms. Also the increased requirement for Air Defence radars at all levels, from drones to hypersonic missiles support the Military Radar market.

The Military Radar Market has a market value of US$10.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.84% in the forecast period 2022-2030. In 2022, North America gained a market value of US$ 4.13 bn, and its the largest regional segment within the Military Radar Market. On studying the regional competitive mapping, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region with leading countries like India and China.

Market analysis for the platform-based segmentation shows that Air Platforms account for 40% of the market value . It is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.40% between the forecast period 2022-2030.

Scope

Overview: Snapshot of the Radar technology in the military market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the Military Radar market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Impact Analysis:Analysis on how certain events will impact the missiles market. This will give you an indication on which factors are important for the forecast.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Segmentation

The publisher has segmented the market by Region, Platform, Application, Role, and Component.

Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

RoW

Platform

Air

Land

Naval

Space-Based

Application

Surveillance & AEW Radar

Tracking & Fire Control

Multi-Functional Radar

Synthetic Aperture and MTI

Ground Penetration Radar

Weapon Location & C-Ram Radar

Weather Radar

Role

Simple Pulse Radar

Moving Target Indication Radar

High Range Resolution Radar

Imaging Radar

Tracking Radar

Electronically Scanned Phased Array Radar

Fire Control Radar

Surveillance Radar

ATC & Ranging Radar

Others

Component

Antenna

Power Amplifier

Exciter

Data Processor Units

Graphical User Interface

Software Interface

Digital Signal Processor

Stabilizing System

COMMS

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Military Radar Technologies and Developments

4 Overview Military Radar Market

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

6 Country Analysis

7 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Region

8 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Platform

9 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Application

10 Forecast Military Radar Market to 2030 by Components

11 Opportunity Analysis

12 Scenario Analysis

13 Leading Companies in the Military Radar Market

14 Conclusions and recommendations

15 About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

Accipiter Radar

Almaz-Antey

Applied Radar

Aselsan

BAE Systems

Ball Aerospace

Bharat Electronics

Blighter Surveillance Systems

CEA Technologies

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon)

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon)

Dassault Aviation

DeTect

Easat Radar systems

Echodyne Radars

Elbit Systems (Elisra)

GEM elettronica

General Atomics Aeronautical

General Dynamics

Hensoldt

Honeywell International

Indra

Israel Aerospace Industries (Elta Systems)

KBR

L3Harris

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Macom

Mercury Systems

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

Raven Industries (Raven Aerostar)

Raytheon

Reutech Radar Systems

Rheinmetall

Saab

SRC

Teledyne FLIR

Telephonics Corporation

TERMA

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l455s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets