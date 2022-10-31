Military Radars Market Worth $17.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military radars market is projected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2022 to USD 17.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The components of a military radar are a transmitter, a receiver, and a sending radio wire. The reach, speed, and height of objects are determined by these sensors using electromagnetic waves. In order to provide more information to military clients that require the best capacity in small, efficient packages, modern radar systems now feature advanced materials, strong state modules, computerized signal processors, and complicated A-D converters. Modern fighting vehicles, aircraft, and marine transport vessels all incorporate military radar systems into crucial ways. It is expected that initiatives and programs like the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) program and the Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) program will spur growth in the regional market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=51422570

Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Radars Market"

250 – Tables

60 – Figures

400 – Pages

Based on the application, the air & missile defense segment is expected to lead the military radars market share during the forecast period.

The demand for early warning threat detection systems, ongoing mine detection systems, and equipment by the US military to address conflicts in the Middle East and Asia Pacific will propel the market for air & missile defense radars, globally. These factors will also contribute to the growth of the air & missile defense radars market.

Under Platform segment, Naval subsegment is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market

According to forecasts, the military radars markets largest and fastest-growing category is the naval platform. Increased effectiveness and greater precision of ship-based naval radar systems are what are driving this segments rise. The development of ship-based naval radars is being driven by the need for efficient weapon guidance systems for military ships. The development of ship-based radar systems is receiving increasing funding from Asian nations, which is further accelerating the sectors expansion. The market for naval radars will be driven by nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, which account for more than half of all shipbuilding activities worldwide.

Based on the product type, the surveillance and early airborne warning radar segment is expected to lead the military radars market share during the forecast period.

According to forecasts, the market share of the surveillance and early airborne warning radar category is the highest. Additional factors anticipated to propel the market for surveillance and early airborne warning radars during the forecast period include ongoing military modernization, the replacement of outdated radars, the introduction of digital signal processing, and solid-state modules. Early airborne warning radar systems are in greater demand as a result of meticulously formed fighters being created by a number of major manufacturers in developed nations, which significantly reduces the detection range of these systems.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=51422570

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Thales Group (France), and Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy) are some of the leading players operating in the military radars market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=51422570

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Surveillance Radars Market by Application (Commercial, National Security, Defense & Space), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Frequency Band (HF, UHF & VHF; L; S; C; X; Ku; Ka; Multi-bands), Dimension, Component, Region (2020-2025)

Military Antenna Market by Component (Reflectors, Feed Horn, Feed Networks, Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)), Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF SHF, AND EHF), End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), Type, Application, Platform and Region (2021-2026)

Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market by Range (Short, Medium, Long & Strategic System), Application (Ballistic Missile Defense, Conventional), Platform (Ground Based, Naval, Airborne) & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

X-Band Radar Market by Application (Defense, Government, and Commercial), Type (Mobile, and Sea-based X-band Radar), Array (Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region (2017-2022)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-radar-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-radar.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets