Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 Bn, Flight Simulators to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market by Product (flight simulators, maritime simulators, and combat simulators) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. By product, the flight simulators segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing emphasis on virtual boot camps and the rising demand for synthetic training environments. Vendors are collaborating with technological partners to enhance their product offerings, such as multiple simulations and virtual training modules for the military, which is likely to fuel the demand for flight simulators across the world during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The cost-effective virtual training is driving the market growth. Real-time training is costly and includes many additional costs on resources. However, virtual training is highly cost-effective. It reduces the risks associated with real-time training. Hence, defense agencies have shifted their focus to simulation and synthetic training methodologies. In addition, the rise in budgets for defense and law enforcement over the last few years has increased the demand for innovative simulation training systems by military and police forces.

is driving the market growth. Real-time training is costly and includes many additional costs on resources. However, virtual training is highly cost-effective. It reduces the risks associated with real-time training. Hence, defense agencies have shifted their focus to simulation and synthetic training methodologies. In addition, the rise in budgets for defense and law enforcement over the last few years has increased the demand for innovative simulation training systems by military and police forces. Market Challenge: The high cost of training is challenging the growth of the market. There are high operating costs associated with simulators, along with the increase in expenditure on the installation of simulation software. In addition, these simulators require allocated space, trained personnel, and infrastructure. This further increases the overall cost of implementing simulations. Military simulations are very expensive, as they are highly advanced. Moreover, military simulators require various peripheral products such as TV screens and controlling equipment, along with virtual private networks (VPN) and networking infrastructure. These factors are increasing the overall cost of operation.

Regional Analysis

North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the military simulation and virtual training market in North America during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks

CAE Inc.

Cubic Corp.

Fidelity Technologies Corp.

Groupe Gorge SA

HAVELSAN AS

Inveris Training Solutions

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Meggitt Plc

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

ZedaSoft Inc.

Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Cubic Corp., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Groupe Gorge SA, HAVELSAN AS, Inveris Training Solutions, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Meggitt Plc, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and ZedaSoft Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

