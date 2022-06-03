Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Size to Grow by USD 257.95 million | Emergence of Wireless Thermal Weapon Sights to be a Key Trend | Technavio

Learn about additional insights and the latest market trends. View our Sample Report Now

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Scope

The military thermal weapon sights market report covers the following areas:

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The introduction of high-definition thermal imaging systems is driving the growth of the military thermal weapon sights market. The concept of high-definition (HD) has revolutionized imaging systems. Military imaging systems are using HD technology to detect, recognize, and strike targets from long ranges. Thus, the HD thermal imaging technology will drive the global military thermal weapon sights market growth during the forecast period.

Operational constraints in extreme weather conditions are challenging the growth of the military thermal weapon sights market. When subjected to large temperature differences, thermal weapon sights exhibit operational constraints. Moisture incursion or reticle fade is another issue, which occurs when these devices are used in a humid environment. Such flaws can affect the operations of as troops that generally operate in harsh environments. These factors are hampering the military thermal weapon sights market.

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The military thermal weapon sights market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ASELSAN AS, American Technologies Network Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Materion Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Senop Oy, Sierra Pacific Innovations, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., and Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Gun-based Thermal Weapon Sights



Vehicle-mounted Thermal Weapon Sights

Geographic

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist military thermal weapon sights market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the military thermal weapon sights market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the military thermal weapon sights market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military thermal weapon sights market, vendors

Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 257.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASELSAN AS, American Technologies Network Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corp., General Starlight Co. Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Materion Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Schmidt and Bender GmbH and Co. KG, Senop Oy, Sierra Pacific Innovations, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Tonbo Imaging Pvt. Ltd., and Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

