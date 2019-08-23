Military Veterans Try and Overcome PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries Through Music

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DFD Music (https://www.dfdmusic.com/) recently announced the release of "Hits the Collection," Shane Foster & Christopher Davis bring together an extraordinary group of musicians to join them, something that has never been done by military veterans and industry producers. Notable collaborators and featured musicians delivering instrumental & vocal performances include Yo Gotti, Young Dolph, Boosie Bad Azz, and Project Pat. These are artists with diverse musical backgrounds coming together to create a timeless musical quality. "Hits the Collection" is available for purchase on all major digital platforms and on iTunes.

Album Cover

Check out "Hits the Collection" on Spotify HERE.

Buy tracks from "Hits the Collection" on iTunes HERE.

About DFD Producers Shane Foster and Davis Chris

DFD Music is a production company dually located in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. Helmed by producers Shane Foster and Davis Chris, DFD Music offers music production, engineering, songwriting and a wide variety of marketing directions for musical artists.

Shane Foster is an American producer and marketing executive, in addition to being a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served with distinction as an elite Paratrooper. Having first studied law, Shane is an alumnus of V.C.U., and an alumnus of The Los Angeles Film School where he obtained degrees in both Audio Engineering and Entertainment Business. Shane's most recent work has graced the iTunes Top 200 Songs chart with Yo Gotti's single "Play" (Remix), where it peaked at number 17. Shane's other credits involve mentions in Hype Magazine as well as television, including collaborations with Showtime, MTV, BET, VH1 and Amazon Prime Video. Shane formed DFD Music with collaborating producer Davis Chris in 2016.

"Our purpose is to create music that heals the souls of everyday people and the veterans who have served. It is a battle every day for so many to stay mentally healthy after serving our country. There are too many men and women who have fought for the country like me that end up taking their lives because of depression and PTSD. This cycle needs to stop. Working in partnership with fellow veteran Christopher Davis and other unique artists to release this album has been a step in the right direction in helping those who need healing to be healed like us." Shane Foster said.

An American songwriter, producer and engineer from Houston, Davis Chris is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. An alumnus of Sam Houston State University, Davis studied Kinesiology before also attending The Los Angeles Film School to obtain degrees in Music Production, Audio Engineering and Entertainment Business. Davis's most recent work appeared on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, with Iggy Azalea's album "In My Defense," which peaked at number six for independent albums, and number 22 for Top Rap Albums in 2019. The album itself has been streamed over 220 million times to date.

Both producers are BMI and Grammy U members who provide fast and reliable service to all their clients, while living by the three Ds: Determination, Dedication and Discipline. They welcome media inquiries, in addition to reviewing and receiving new talent. Follow them on social media at:

Davis Chris: @godavischris for all platforms.

Shane Foster: @therealshanefoster on Instagram and Facebook.

DFD Music: @therealdfdmusic on Twitter

Media Contact:

Shane Foster, Producer

323-810-7743

220312@email4pr.com

SOURCE DFD Music

Related Links

https://www.dfdmusic.com

