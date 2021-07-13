Military Women's Memorial Kicks Off Giving in July 2021 With Wreaths Across America

This year, through WAA's Group Sponsorship Program, the Military Women's Memorial (MWM) joins those dedicated groups and individuals as a sponsor, raising funds to support its mission as well as that of WAA. MWM is America's only major national memorial and education center to honor all women's service to the nation. Home to the only repository documenting the history of women's service as well as the world's largest collection of servicewomen's individual stories, MWM educates and inspires through innovative and interactive exhibits, world-class collections, and engaging programs and events for all ages.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has partnered with hundreds of like-minded charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation's veterans and active duty military all year long. Giving in July celebrates these groups, like the Military Women's Memorial, and highlights the opportunity to 'do good twice' through the sponsorship of veterans' wreaths through the organization's Group Sponsorship Program. Through the program, donations received in fact 'do good twice' because WAA gives back $5 of each $15 wreath sponsorship made to support the local group's own mission, which include programs helping veterans, military families, youth and more, in communities across the country. Through this national program, WAA has given back nearly $15 million in local contributions over the last 13 years.

"I have long said, it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities," said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. "Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community."

This year, more than 2,500 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, including Arlington National Cemetery– Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 – and more than 4,000 Sponsorship Groups are working in their communities to raises funds and awareness to honor the local servicemembers with the placement of veterans' wreaths made of fresh Maine balsam.

To support the Military Women's Memorial by sponsoring a wreath to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/VA0827P

"When you support MWM by sponsoring a wreath, you help ensure that the story of a military woman is living on," said Military Women's Memorial President Phyllis Wilson. "You help ensure that her legacy is honored."

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

