MilitaryConnection.com Launches Job Portal for Veterans Seeking Employment

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MilitaryConnection.com is pleased to unveil their new and improved Job Board Portal. The Portal, while accessible to any member of MilitaryConnection.com, features employers across the country who are looking to hire military Veterans. The Job Portal is open to national and local employment opportunities across the country, in any area of expertise.

MilitaryConnection.com recognizes that Veterans come out of the service with a wide variety of backgrounds, skill-sets and experiences. It is the goal of the Job Portal to match those Veterans with employers who are motivated to hire them and positions that make the best use of their skills.

Hiring a Veteran is more than just an honorable gesture. Companies who make Veteran-hires a priority are eligible for tax credits.

MilitaryConnection.com, with offices in Missouri, California and Maryland, is encouraging companies with nation-wide openings to advertise job posts on their site.

MilitaryConnection.com is the "Go-To" site or the one-stop shop for Veterans, active military and their families. The site features a real-time job postings board with new employment opportunities for candidates across the country. In addition to the job postings board, MilitaryConnection.com is loaded with information that has proven helpful for active and retired military, military spouses, families, retirees and more. From writing a competitive resume and cover letter to preparing yourself for the interview; from finding a local place to get your free flu shot to picking an exercise that works best for you, MilitaryConnection.com has your needs covered.

