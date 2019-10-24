Milk Substitute Market / Non-Dairy Milk Industry to Grow at a CAGR 11.3% During 2018-2022: The Business Research Company

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk and rice milk. The global milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market was valued at about $17.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $27.17 billion at an annual growth rate of 11.3% through 2022. The increasing consumers' preference for vegan food is driving the milk substitutes market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about animal abuse at dairy farms and are avoiding animal-based products. Vegan milk is cholesterol-free, rich in vitamin D and proteins, and provides more calcium than animal milk. According to a report by Mintel in 2017, sales of non-dairy milk in the USA grew 61% over the last five years. The increasing shift towards veganism and health consciousness is driving the milk substitutes market.

Toxins In Rice Milk Will Hinder Market Growth For Non-Dairy Milk Substitutes

The presence of highly toxic arsenic compounds in rice milk is acting as a restraint on the milk substitutes market. Rice milk is made from rice that carries huge levels of arsenic, a highly toxic chemical which is dangerous for human health and may cause cancer. According to a journal on food additives & contaminants published in 2018, arsenic proportion in rice milk has a mean value of 63%, which is dangerous for human health.

Manufacturers Of Non-Dairy Milk Substitutes Are Focusing On Improving Shelf-Life

Non-dairy milk producing companies are increasingly focusing on improving the shelf life of their products. Companies are trying to decrease the rate of bacterial formation in non-dairy milk through bacterial clarification using separators intended to remove bacterial spores. Ultra-pasteurization involves heating milk to a temperature of more than 280°F for at least 2 seconds that will kill harmful bacteria and increases shelf life to up to 120 days. For instance, soymilk produced by SunOpta is processed using ultra-pasteurization and has an extended shelf life of 12 months. Also, ultra-pasteurized almond milk by Pacific Foods has a shelf life of about a year.

Competitive And Regulatory Landscape Of The Non-Dairy Milk Substitutes Market

Major players in the non-dairy milk substitutes market are Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, ADM, Nutriops S.L and Blue Diamond Growers. Non-dairy milk producers are governed by various regulations related to product quality, labelling and others. For instance, in the EU, the Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011 was introduced to provide nutritional information about food products to consumers. According to the regulation, non-dairy milk producing companies have to adhere to different protocols pertaining to nutritional labelling, presentation, advertising of foodstuffs, and the printed information must be of a minimum font size. The allergens (e.g. soy, nuts, gluten, and lactose) for prepacked foods should be clearly mentioned. For non-dairy products like milk substitutes, an indication of substitute ingredient should be clearly mentioned.

Global Dairy Market Overview

Dairy manufacturers produce dairy products from raw milk and processed milk products, produce dry, condensed, concentrated and evaporated dairy, and/or produce some dairy substitute products. The dairy market is segmented into milk & butter, cheese, dry, condensed, & evaporated dairy product, and ice cream & frozen dessert. Among these segments, the milk & butter market accounts for the largest share in the global dairy market. Lactose-free dairy products, increasing demand for clean label products, and increasing demand for organic cheeses are the major trends witnessed in the global dairy market.

