milkadamia Debuts Pure Macadamia Oil In 315 H-E-B Locations

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, milkadamia, an innovator in the production of macadamia products, has released pure macadamia cooking oil in a spray in H-E-B grocery stores, the largest supermarket chain in Texas.

Macadamia oil imparts a buttery taste, has the highest content of healthy monounsaturated fat, and the lowest percent of inflammatory Omega 6 of any nut or seed oil. What's more, it has a smoke point over 400 degrees, making it perfect for grilling, roasting, frying, baking, and sautéing on the barbecue or in the kitchen. The cooking spray comes in a 4.7 oz spray that retails for $7.98. "Texas is the right place to be offering a sensational cooking oil, which is why we are excited to be in H-E-B," states Christina Downey, CMO of milkadamia. "Pure Macadamia Oil can take the heat Texans bring to their cooking."

"Researchers believe macadamia nuts may significantly reduce inflammation markers, such as leukotriene B4, probably due to their high monounsaturated fat content," claims Jim Richards milkadamia CEO.

milkadamia began on an Australian family macadamia farm in 2015. Milkadamia has its U.S. office in Burr Ridge, IL. milkadamia's non-dairy milk, creamers, and buttery spread are in retailers and cafes throughout the U.S. and Canada - milkadamia is growing more than trees. Every milkadamia carton proudly displays the rallying cry, "Moo is Moot." milkadamia is plant-based with purpose, believing that dairy has become irrelevant to the lives, health, aspirations, and especially the eco-desires of millions. Visit milkadamia.com for more information. Follow on FB and Instagram @milkadamia as well as on LinkedIn.

