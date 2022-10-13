Milking Robots Market Worth $4.2 Billion USD by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milking Robots Market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Reduced labor costs due to automation in dairy farms, technological advancements in dairy farms, and benefits offered by automatic milking solutions such as milking robots are the major factors driving the market growth globally.

Below 100 herd size segment to account for the largest share of the milking robots market during the forecast period.

Dairy farms in many major milk-producing countries and regions such as European Union, India, Brazil, and China have an average herd size of less than 100 cows per farm. Increasing number of dairy farms in these countries to meet the growing demand for milk and dairy products globally is expected to provide increased opportunities for the adoption of milking robots in the next five years.

Single-stall Units to account for the largest share of the milking robots market during forecast period.

Lower capacity of single-stall units significantly reduces design costs and costs related to the installation of control systems and other components. These systems milk up to 60 to 70 dairy cows for about three times per day while maintaining high milking performance standards and efficiencies common to most operations. This allows farm owners to choose when to commence the milking process for a percentage of their herd with robots based on the milking cycle of the animal. Single-stall robotic milking systems significantly reduce the amount of labor needed to milk the herd. This allows farmers to focus on other critical farm operations, such as feeding, breeding, health, and hygiene of animals. The average herd size in most countries is less than 100, and single-stall units are used in such farms. The growing number of small farms, especially in developing countries, is expected to create opportunities for the adoption of single-stall units.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth in the milking robots market during the forecast period.

Growing awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of milking robots is a major factor driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. The rapidly increasing population and the subsequent rise in demand for milk and dairy products has significantly increased livestock rearing operations in the region, thereby driving the market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the economic growth in countries such as China and India are also expected to lead to a surge in demand for milking automation solutions to meet the increasing demand for milk and other dairy products.

The report profiles key players such as DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), BouMatic (US), Fullwood JOZ (UK), Milkomax Solutions laiteres inc. (Canada), System Happel GmbH (Germany), Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand), AMS Galaxy (USA), and Dairymaster (Ireland).

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets