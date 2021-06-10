Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway at Modera Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera Coral Springs , a luxury mixed-use apartment community positioned in the rapidly emerging heart of the city.

The community, which will feature 351 apartment homes and 14,600 square feet of retail space, is part of the greater Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs development. The Cornerstone project is designed to infuse a contemporary vibe to the busiest corner of the city with an onslaught of new living, dining, retail and entertainment options. Initial move-ins at Modera Coral Springs are anticipated for summer 2023.

"Coral Springs has always been an attractive living destination, and the revitalization of the downtown area will only enhance the charm of the area," said John Grimaldi , vice president of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "With its contemporary, wrap-style design, Modera Coral Springs will be unique in a market that mostly consists of walk-up, low-rise rental properties. Combined with a refined amenities package and thoughtful finishes, we believe the community will offer an unmatched living experience in the neighborhood."

Situated at 3250 N. University Drive just south of Sample Road, Modera Coral Springs will be surrounded by an abundance of dining, retail, entertainment and employment opportunities. The site is immediately east of the new City Hall building and just north of the recently completed Downtown ArtWalk. The streetscape improvements are designed to create a pedestrian-friendly experience surrounded by event and entertainment space.

Modera Coral Springs is also within a short drive of the Sawgrass Expressway, which provides connectivity to Florida's Turnpike and several key thoroughfares in the greater South Florida area. The community is positioned about 20 minutes northwest of Fort Lauderdale, just south of Parkland and within a short drive of Boca Raton. Several of the state's trademark beaches along its east coast are also easily accessible. Within the neighborhood, residents have access to The Walk of Coral Springs, The Promenade in Coconut Creek, Tradewinds Park—which includes Butterfly World—and several additional attractions.

Modera Coral Springs will consist of spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available. Community amenities at the pet-friendly community will include a rooftop deck, resort-inspired pool, barbecue areas, picnic tables, resident clubhouse, game room, private conference rooms that can be reserved and a club-quality fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio and group fitness area. The community will also feature a dedicated dog run and pet spa. Additionally, residents will have access to digital package lockers with cold storage available, controlled-access garage parking, bike storage and additional storage options.

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, programmable thermostats, central heating and air, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will feature tile shower surrounds, soaking tubs, double vanities and linen closets. Select homes will offer city and green space views.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 98 communities representing over 26,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

