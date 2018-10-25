Mill Creek Announces Grand Opening of Modera The Alameda Apartments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Modera The Alameda, a mixed-use apartment community located in the heart of Silicon Valley.

A grand opening ceremony was held on the evening of November 1, showcasing the community's resort-inspired pool, resident amenity areas and rooftop deck overlooking downtown San Jose. The event included a personalized building tour, food and beverages. Modera The Alameda consists of 168 apartment homes above 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

"The Rose Garden neighborhood in San Jose is a paradise for the modern-day renter, and we're delighted to add to our presence in a booming, culturally diverse city," said Don Peterson, senior managing director of Northern California for Mill Creek Residential. "With its centralized location and proximity to entertainment, dining, transit and key employment sectors, we believe Modera The Alameda provides a best-in-market experience in the neighborhood."

Constructed at 787 The Alameda as part of the Diridon Station Area Plan, Modera The Alameda offers near-direct access to Silicon Valley's prominent tech employers, a wide array of retailers, theaters, breweries and numerous nightlife and entertainment venues. The transit-oriented community provides rapid connectivity throughout the San Jose and Silicon Valley area with quick access to the Guadalupe Parkway (Route 87) and the Mineta San Jose International Airport. The community sits one block from San Jose Diridon Station, a key transit hub for the region that includes Caltrain, Amtrak, Altamont Corridor Express and VTA's light rail and buses.

The community, built adjacent to a Whole Foods Market, also offers expedient access to various mountain ranges, recreational trails and parks. In addition, the nearby SAP Center is home of the San Jose Sharks and numerous concerts and events.

The capital of Silicon Valley, San Jose is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the nation and leads the world in tech innovation, medical treatment and research and development. The city is home to more than 6,600 high tech companies that employ more than 245,000 people, including tech giants Amazon, Adobe, Google and Apple. Modera The Alameda boasts a live-work-play environment to complement the booming residential and retail district that surrounds the community.

Modera The Alameda consists of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in square footage from 471 to 1566, with den and loft layouts available. Common-area amenities at the pet-friendly community include a sky terrace, club-quality fitness and yoga studios, Wi-Fi café, outdoor barbecue area with dining tables, fireside lounge area, mezzanine game room, pet spa, bike storage, clubhouse and 24-hour package lockers.

Apartment home interiors feature a contemporary industrial design and include modern custom cabinetry, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, large closets and spacious ceilings starting at nine feet tall.

To inquire about available retail space, please contact Marie Anderson, vice president for CBRE. She can be reached at (408) 453-4768 or marie.anderson@cbre.com.

