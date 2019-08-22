Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Broadway

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Broadway, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Modera Broadway, under construction along Broadway at East Howell Street, will feature 228 apartment homes in two buildings – including 10 live/work homes – and 9,125 square feet of retail space. The community will sit immediately adjacent to Cal Anderson Park, one of the city's most notable outdoor spaces that includes sports fields, tennis courts, a playground, walking paths and the Lincoln Reservoir. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2020.

"The Capitol Hill submarket has long exhibited strong demand, and it's of little surprise considering the neighborhood's attractive location as a retail and entertainment destination," said Sean G. Hyatt, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We're thrilled to get the construction process started, and when complete, we believe Modera Broadway will offer an unmatched living experience in the area."

Located at 1732 and 1812 Broadway, the community will consist of two mid-rise buildings with shared amenity spaces. Broadway is a continually emerging corridor of eclectic cultural and nightlife options, shops, restaurants and a variety of additional attractions. Part of that growth has been spurred by the 2016 addition of the Capitol Hill light rail station, which immediately borders the community and provides connectivity to Downtown Seattle, SoDo, the University of Washington and Sea-Tac Airport.

The First Hill Streetcar also stops at Modera Broadway, and the I-5 freeway is a short drive west of the community. With the year-round Capitol Hill Farmers Market, Seattle Central College and Cal Anderson Park in the immediate vicinity, the site scores a near-perfect 98 Walk Score and 99 Transit Score.

Modera Broadway will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes and an average size of 642 square feet. Community amenities will include three rooftop decks, a club-quality fitness center with yoga studio, two top-floor resident lounges and a dog run. Residents will also have access to dedicated bike storage and secure storage lockers in the garage area.

Apartment interiors will be delivered with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, tile backsplashes, roller blinds, expansive windows, true split-system air conditioning in all homes and a variety of additional features and finishes. Select homes will also include full-size patios or balconies with Juliette-style railings.

Including Modera Broadway, Mill Creek has developed six communities within Seattle, including Modera First Hill, Modera Jackson and Modera South Lake Union.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 75 communities representing over 19,800 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-5001

samantha@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

