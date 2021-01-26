Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading rental housing investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Germantown , a luxury apartment community located along the Cumberland River in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood.

The community, which will feature 400 apartment homes and is the first of two phases, marks Mill Creek's first development in Nashville. It is situated 1.5 miles north of Downtown Nashville and one block from the Nashville Greenway, which serves as the city's key pedestrian thoroughfare. First move-ins are scheduled for late 2022.

"We're thrilled to get started on Modera Germantown and to begin building a presence in one of the nation's most charismatic cities," said Luca Barber , vice president of development for Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "The size and location of the site will allow us to offer exceptional outdoor amenities along with prime access to the Greenway, riverfront, and Germantown's thriving restaurant scene. We're excited to play a role in the redevelopment of east Germantown, which is quickly becoming a key center of gravity for the neighborhood."

Mill Creek officially expanded into the Nashville market in 2019 with a new regional office in the city. Modera Germantown, situated at 1420 Adams Street, will put residents within close proximity of several high-end restaurants in a vibrant neighborhood that includes a bevy of retail and entertainment options. The wrap-style community will be within walking distance of several impending master-planned redevelopments, including Neuhoff Slaughterhouse and River North, which all add an abundance of Class A retail, dining and office space to the area.

The community is less than a mile from First Horizon Park, home of minor league baseball's Nashville Sounds, and approximately four miles from Vanderbilt University and Medical Center. The area's thriving employment sector also includes corporate offices for Nissan, Amazon, Asurion, HCA Healthcare and Bridgestone.

Modera Germantown will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average home size of 890 square feet. Community amenities will include three distinct courtyards, a rooftop deck, outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area, picnic tables, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, shuffleboard, coffee bar, cyber café, conference room and an onsite pet park and pet spa. A club-quality fitness center will include a yoga/Pilates studio, TRX system, group fitness area and personal training. Residents will also have access to controlled-access parking and dedicated bike storage.

Apartment interiors will be delivered with nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, 42-inch custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

