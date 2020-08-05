Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Overlake

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Overlake, a luxe mixed-use apartment community in Eastside Seattle near the Redmond Microsoft Campus.

The community, which will feature 288 apartment homes and 3,600 feet of ground-floor retail space, is located 13 miles east of Seattle along the Redmond/Bellevue border. The property is within a 10-minute walk from the future Overlake Village Light Rail Station and Microsoft's World Headquarters.

"With Microsoft rapidly expanding its headquarters, demand for quality housing in the area will be high," said Steve Yoon, managing director of development for Seattle for Mill Creek. "We have always been a fan of the Overlake neighborhood, with its plentiful amenities and transportation access to the greater Puget Sound marketplace. With the commencement of construction on Modera Overlake, we are eager to help address the neighborhood's impending demand and offer a high-quality living experience to our future residents."

Situated at 15350 Bel-Red Road, Modera Overlake will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with select den and townhouse layouts available. The community will feature a deluxe array of community amenities, highlighted by an eighth-floor rooftop clubhouse with expansive deck and panoramic views of Bellevue and Redmond. The community will also include an outdoor plaza, spacious lobby with vaulted ceilings, conference room, co-working lounge, coffee bar, clubhouse, theater room, DIY room, and a fitness center. Residents will also have access to dedicated bike storage, automated package lockers, and secure resident storage in the lobby and garage areas.

Apartment interiors will be delivered with stainless-steel gas ranges, quartz countertops, wood-plank flooring, kitchen tile backsplashes, upgraded fixtures and roller shades. Select homes will include private patios or balconies, separate dining areas, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Residents will also be equipped with a controlled-access guest system.

Modera Overlake marks Mill Creek's third community in Redmond, joining Modera Redmond and Modera River Trail. Modera Redmond is located about five miles to the northeast near Bella Bottega Shopping Center and began leasing in winter 2019. Modera River Trail, located across the street from Redmond City Hall and one block from the Sammamish River Trail, is under construction with an anticipated completion in early 2022.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 79 communities representing over 21,300 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

