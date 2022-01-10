Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera SouthPark, a luxury apartment community located in SouthPark.

The midrise community, which will feature 239 contemporary apartment homes contained within twin buildings, will be located within one mile of more than 65 restaurants, 1,200 hotel rooms and ample entertainment and nightlife opportunities. That includes the attractions contained within the highly sought-after shopping destinations of SouthPark mall and Phillips Place.

Mill Creek is partnering with Hawthorne Residential Partners on the development, and first move-ins are anticipated for Spring of 2024.

"SouthPark remains one of the most attractive living, dining, and shopping destinations not only in Charlotte, but in the Southeast," said Alex Eyssen, senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "SouthPark offers its residents unique lifestyle offerings, and this final piece completes a master-planned development. We look forward to welcoming our future residents with a top-of-market experience in our first Modera community in the Carolinas."

Situated at 7740 and 7741 Liberty Row Drive, the community will be located on "The Loop" – a planned three-mile urban bicycle and pedestrian trail. The immediate area features The Barclay at SouthPark, a 308-unit Continuing Care Retirement Community, and the 150-room Canopy by Hilton Charlotte SouthPark hotel, which marked the first Canopy by Hilton in North Carolina.

"We're excited to partner on Mill Creek's first ground-up development in the Carolinas, and we believe the SouthPark location is primed for growth and an ideal setting for the next Modera community," said Phil Payonk, Hawthorne Residential Partners' Principal and Chief Investment Officer. "Once complete, the area will be a true lifestyle destination for residents and visitors alike, and we look forward to being a key part of it in one of Charlotte's most established locales."

Modera SouthPark will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 1,100. Community amenities will include a club-quality fitness center, clubrooms, resort-style pool, four distinct courtyards, golf simulator and a secured parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

Apartment interiors will include a choice of two designer kitchen finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, hardwood-inspired flooring, upgraded fixtures and cabinet pulls, designer lighting, spacious bedrooms and oversized chef-inspired kitchen islands. The community will also offer ample private storage, shared coworking areas and private furnished offices.

Modera SouthPark will mark Mill Creek's first ground-up development in Charlotte and second community overall. It will join Alister Uptown, a boutique community located at 810 E. 7th Street.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

About Hawthorne Residential Partners

Hawthorne Residential Partners is a fully integrated, multifamily investment, management, and development firm. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Hawthorne manages over 165 communities and 40,000 units across eight states in the Southeast and Texas. Hawthorne has a robust investment and management platform, operating a portfolio valued over $8B. The company was founded in 2009 based on the "live It" difference — a daily commitment to go above and beyond for associates, partners, and the thousands of individuals that are proud to call a Hawthorne community home. To learn more, visit www.hrpliving.com.

