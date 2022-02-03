Mill Creek Announces Preleasing Underway at Modera Washington

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced preleasing is underway at Modera Washington, a mixed-use apartment community located along Washington Avenue adjacent to the Old Sixth Ward Historic District.

The seven-story midrise features 341 apartment homes and an onsite Luce Coffee Roasters in one of Houston's most arts-infused locales. Residents will have access to dedicated private office space and co-working capabilities as part of a contemporary array of community amenities.

"We're excited to welcome our initial residents, who will be within a short walk or commute of many of the city's most vibrant and culture-centric destinations," said Jeb Cox, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "It is truly unique to have a coffee shop onsite, which will further cater to the ever-increasing remote worker. We believe the prime location, fresh-and-modern design elements and exclusive package of amenities will make Modera Washington a top-of-market option in the neighborhood."

Situated at 2520 Washington Avenue between Studemont Street and Sawyer Street, about a mile north of recently revitalized Buffalo Bayou Park, Modera Washington boasts a commuter-friendly locale a short drive from key commuter vessel Interstate 10. The community is surrounded by several public transit options that offer convenient access to key hubs such as the Energy Corridor, Downtown Houston and many other thriving employment centers across the metropolitan area.

The community is surrounded by an array of eclectic retail and entertainment options, including those contained within Sawyer Yards, the Theater District, River Oaks District, The Galleria and the Washington Corridor. The Museum District is also within a short drive, and the community sits less than three miles from Minute Maid Park (home of the MLB's Houston Astros), Toyota Center (NBA's Houston Rockets) and PNC Stadium (MLS's Houston Dynamo FC).

Modera Washington offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with den layouts available. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, a glass-edged and elevated swimming pool, barbecue and picnic areas, pet spa, game room and a club-quality fitness center with group fitness areas. Alongside the work-from-home private spaces, the ground floor includes billiards, dry cleaning lockers, catering kitchen, private dining room and a golf simulator. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, bike storage, complimentary bikes for resident use and extra storage space.

Apartment interiors feature two distinct themes and include 10-foot ceilings, wood vinyl-plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, upgraded fixtures, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms are equipped with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds in showers and tubs, linen closets and vanity mirrors with integrated lighting. Select homes feature a kitchen island with breakfast bar.

Modera Washington will be one of several Mill Creek communities leasing within Houston, joining a list that includes ground-up development Modera Flats, which is located across the street from the MD Anderson Cancer Center in The Texas Medical Center.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential