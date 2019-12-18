Mill Creek Announces Start of Leasing at Modera Jack London Square

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the start of leasing at Modera Jack London Square, a luxury mixed-use community located in the heart of Oakland's historic Jack London Square.

The boutique community, which features 134 apartment homes and 5,475 square feet of ground-floor retail space, boasts a prime waterfront location in Jack London Square, a bustling business and entertainment district. Built with an industrial-chic aesthetic, the community has full smart-home access features with seamless integration to building entry, elevator, common areas and homes. Residents have control of in-home smart-home features, as well, such as door locks, lighting and thermostats from a smartphone app. Move-ins began in early November.

"Jack London Square has become one of the most sought-after destinations in the Bay Area," said Dave Fiore, managing director of development for Northern California for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to join the district and believe that Modera Jack London Square, with its proximity to Downtown Oakland, easy accessibility to anywhere in the Bay Area and deluxe suite of amenities, will serve as a top-tier living option in the area."

Located at 378 Embarcadero West, Modera Jack London Square possesses a superb Walk Score of 92, representing a "Walker's Paradise" in a destination featuring award-winning restaurants and a weekly farmer's market. Popular nearby entertainment venues include the Fox Theater, Paramount Theatre, Oakland Museum of California, Oracle Arena, and, across the Bay Bridge, Oracle Park and the Chase Center in San Francisco. A new Oakland A's baseball stadium in Jack London Square is in the planning stages.

The area also is commuter- and transit-friendly, situated near the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Ferry, Oakland Jack London Square Amtrak Station, Lake Merritt BART Station, AC Transit and Broadway Shuttle. Jack London Square is also within a short drive of several key commuter corridors.

Modera Jack London Square offers studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 703. Community amenities include a private parking garage with controlled access, 24-hour fitness studio, self-serve package lockers, pet spa, clubhouse, co-working spaces, free Wi-Fi in common areas and a panoramic rooftop deck with outdoor pizza kitchen, fire pit lounges and barbecue areas. Residents also have access to valet dry cleaning and Stockwell convenience retail.

Apartment interiors are delivered with wood plank-style flooring, built-in storage, a minimum of 9.5-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, quartz composite countertops, USB ports, walk-in pass-through closets and front-loading washers and dryers. Select homes include a separate dining area, breakfast nook and private patios or balconies that offer city and water views. Residents also have access to additional storage and bike parking.

Including Modera Jack London Square, Mill Creek Residential has developed or is developing eight communities in the Bay Area. Modera San Pedro Square is currently in preleasing, while Modera Rincon Hill, Modera Acheson Commons and Modera Lake Merritt are all under construction.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 75 communities representing over 19,800 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

