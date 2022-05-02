Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Creative Village

Mixed-Use Community Will Add 292 Homes, Retail to Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Creative Village, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the emerging Creative Village district of Downtown Orlando.

The eight-story midrise, which includes 292 apartment homes and approximately 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, sits adjacent to newly built Luminary Park and is part of a master development effort to transform the former Amway Arena area into a vibrant, multidimensional mixed-use destination. Move-ins will begin on May 19.

"We're excited to be a part of an up-and-coming neighborhood that has immediately become one of the most attractive destinations in the city," said Damon Kolb, managing director of development in North Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "We're prepared to offer a vibrant living experience that will match the charismatic area, and we're eager to welcome our first resident base to this smart and sophisticated community."

Situated at 505 Chatham Avenue, Modera Creative Village is minutes from popular Lake Eola Park and within one block of Valencia College and the University of Central Florida's downtown campus. The community also is within walking distance of Exploria Stadium, Lynx Central Station and is conveniently located next to Interstate 4, one of the area's primary thoroughfares. The site boasts a Walk Score of 80—considered "very walkable"—and is labeled a biker's paradise with a superb Bike Score of 90.

Residents will have access to a wide variety of attractions within Downtown Orlando, including a diverse range of museums, restaurants, boutique shops, nightlife options and public parks. This includes Bob Carr Theatre, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, several art galleries and a thriving employment sector anchored by the region's top employers and healthcare facilities.

Modera Creative Village offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and design elements. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with fire pit and outdoor games, social lounge with HDTV, club-quality 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weight stations, Echelon mirrors, expansive clubroom, pet spa, outdoor courtyards and an outdoor chef-inspired kitchen with a dining area. Residents will also have access to co-working spaces with multiple seating areas, digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage, controlled guest access and electric vehicle charging stations.

Apartment interiors are equipped with two distinct color themes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, plank-style flooring, stackable washers and dryers, designer fixtures, smart thermostats and backlit bathroom mirrors. Select homes will include movable kitchen islands.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of both multifamily and build-to-rent single-family communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 119 communities representing over 32,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

