Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Overlake

Mixed-Use Community Adds 288 Apartment Homes, Retail to Eastside Seattle

Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Overlake, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in Eastside Seattle.

The community, which offers 288 apartment homes and 3,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space, sits along the Redmond/Bellevue border near the Redmond Microsoft Campus. Located 13 miles east of Seattle, Modera Overlake is within a 10-minute walk from the future Overlake Village Light Rail Station, which is projected to open in 2024, and Microsoft's world headquarters. Move-ins are scheduled for February.

"Overlake is a charming neighborhood and uniquely positioned to provide strong connectivity to the greater Puget Sound market," said Steve Yoon , senior managing director of development in Seattle for Mill Creek. "With its proximity to Microsoft, the area will always exhibit strong housing demand, and we're delighted to join the neighborhood and add a high-quality option for renters. We look forward to welcoming our initial resident base and providing a best-in-class experience."

Situated at 15350 Bel-Red Road, Modera Overlake sits firmly amidst Seattle's thriving tech center and approximately four miles southwest of 684-acre Marymoor Park. The community offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, including select den and townhouse layouts. An eighth-floor rooftop clubhouse with an expansive deck will provide residents with a comfortable backdrop that features panoramic views of Bellevue and Redmond.

Additional community amenities include an outdoor plaza, spacious lobby with vaulted ceilings, conference room, coworking lounge, coffee bar, clubhouse, theater room, DIY room and a club-quality fitness center with a TRX system. Residents will also have access to dedicated bike storage, automated package lockers, a controlled-access guest system and secure resident storage in the lobby and garage areas.

Apartment interiors include a variety of upscale features, including stainless-steel gas ranges, quartz countertops, wood-plank flooring, tile backsplashes, upgraded fixtures and roller shades. Select homes include private patios or balconies, separate dining areas, breakfast bars and walk-in closets.

Modera Overlake marks Mill Creek's third community in Redmond, joining Modera Redmond and Modera River Trail . Modera Redmond is located about five miles to the northeast near Bella Bottega Shopping Center and began leasing in the winter of 2019. Modera River Trail, located across the street from Redmond City Hall and one block from the Sammamish River Trail, began leasing in 2022.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

