Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera San Diego

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera San Diego , a luxury apartment community in the city's eclectic downtown area.

The seven-story community, which features 368 apartment homes and an array of deluxe amenities, sits at the corner of 14th Street and K Street and represents Mill Creek Residential's first development community in downtown San Diego. The community is within walking distance of Petco Park, Quartyard Events Plaza and the city's ultra-popular Gaslamp Quarter. Move-ins will begin later this summer.

"Downtown San Diego is rapidly becoming one of the most dynamic living destinations in southern California, and we're thrilled to join the neighborhood," said Sam Simone , senior managing director of development in Southern California for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the community's pedestrian-friendly location and best-in-class design will connect our future residents to a thriving downtown in a way that will set a new standard for a quality living experience in the area."

Situated at 1445 K Street, Modera San Diego boasts a superb Walk Score of 93 and is within moments from the beach, the charming Little Italy neighborhood and across the street from the award-winning Mission Brewery. Residents are within two blocks from a San Diego Trolley station, which offers connectivity to the greater downtown area and links to Amtrak regional lines.

The downtown San Diego area continues to emerge as a hip-and-trendy destination featuring a multitude of breweries, coffee shops and nightlife options. The neighborhood's growing creative office base, which has created abundant job opportunities in the design and technology fields, has boosted the area's burgeoning employment market.

Modera San Diego, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with various loft plans on the penthouse level and den layouts, features three distinct architectural styles designed to complement the neighborhood. Community amenities include two meticulously landscaped outdoor courtyards, a 5,100-square-foot sky lounge with resort-inspired pool and spa, fireside gathering areas, two outdoor kitchens with brick pizza oven and spectacular views of the bay and downtown skylines. Residents at the pet-friendly community also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness studio, co-working spaces, executive conference rooms, a resident clubhouse, bowling lounge with two regulation lanes, lobby lounge, 24-hour package storage lockers, a dog run with grooming basins, bike storage and controlled-access garage parking.

Apartment interiors are equipped with a variety of high-end finishes, including two distinct color schemes, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, smart-home features including Nest thermostats and programmable lighting, wood plank-style floors, quartz countertops with matching backsplashes, custom cabinetry and soaking tubs with tile surrounds. Select homes feature kitchen islands, soaking tubs with tile surrounds, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, digital appliances and private patios or balconies.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 98 communities representing over 26,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

