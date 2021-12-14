Mill Creek Launches Its Amavi Single-Family Rental Brand

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the launch of Amavi by Mill Creek, the company's single-family, build-to-rent brand.

Amavi communities will feature detached, townhome and cottage-style single-family rentals in markets nationwide. The homes will include private yards, garages and smart-home technology. In addition, the communities will offer proximity to thriving employment centers, strong school districts and vibrant dining, shopping and entertainment options. Mill Creek expects to break ground on its first Amavi communities before the end of the year.

"Amavi communities will carve out a unique place in this sector because their product offerings, amenities and interior finishes will be tailored to each individual community and submarket," said Callum Parrott, president of single-family rentals at Mill Creek. "Each community will feature its own custom mix of home types designed to the needs of that market's renters. We have already found significant enthusiasm and confidence in the capital markets for our efforts, and we look forward to delivering a truly best-in-class living experience to renters. We're continuing to build top-notch development and construction teams for the Amavi brand while also relying on Mill Creek's extensive experience as one of the nation's most respected residential companies and our award-winning in-house management company."

Amavi homes will feature high-quality interior finishes, smart thermostats, water leak detection, real-time monitoring of water and energy use and smart access control. Amavi communities will offer conventional leasing teams on site, as well as offer prospective residents the option to take self-guided tours of the homes. The experience will be tailored to the customer's desired experience, including the option of a fully contactless leasing and move-in experience, all backed by Mill Creek's Peace of Mind™ service guarantees.

In addition, Amavi communities will incorporate energy efficient construction and green spaces in highly desirable suburban locations.

"The past couple of years have demonstrated the immense demand for professionally managed single-family rentals," Parrott added. "At Mill Creek, we have established two outstanding brands in the multifamily space, Modera and Alister. We will leverage the customer-service expertise we've developed while building those brands to offer our single-family residents a truly outstanding living experience, complete with an array of move-in, customer-satisfaction and service guarantees. Add it all up, and we are confident Amavi will truly represent the new leasing lifestyle."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

