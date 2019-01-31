Mill Creek Named Runner-Up For Multifamily Development Firm of the Year by National Association of Home Builders

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced it has been named runner-up for the 2018 Multifamily Development Firm of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders.

The honor, part of NAHB's 2018 Pillars of the Industry Awards, was announced Feb. 19 during a luncheon at the International Builders Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Originally formed in 2011, Mill Creek has built its portfolio by developing and acquiring high-quality apartment communities in some of the most desirable markets in the nation.

"We are humbled to be included alongside Gables Residential as a finalist for this honor, knowing that the industry has many development firms with an endless passion for innovation and for pushing the envelope in the development process," said William C. MacDonald, chief executive officer and president of Mill Creek Residential. "Whether we finish first or 50th on the list, our primary focus has always been to create meaningful relationships with our customers, residents, associates and partners and extraordinary places that our residents can proudly call home. To be named a finalist for that mission is truly gratifying."

The Pillars of the Industry Awards span 26 categories and highlight several key facets in the apartment marketplace, including creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design, superior management and deft marketing. The annual competition is judged by a committee of knowledgeable peers, each with a strong track record within the multifamily industry.

Multifamily Development Firm of the Year candidates were evaluated on the overall quality of communities that have been developed over the previous three years. That includes an examination of innovative development strategies and practices, the ability to overcome obstacles and overall success in achieving the company's vision and goals.

"It is truly an honor to be acknowledged alongside the industry's premier developers, and we remain motivated to continue to develop quality apartment homes in some of the country's finest markets," MacDonald said. "The credit for being included as a finalist goes to our hard-working associates and our wonderful residents who choose to make these communities their homes."

Mill Creek had previously been nominated for three Pillars of the Industry Awards, winning two. The company was honored for the 2016 Best Midrise Apartment Community and 2016 Best Interior Merchandising of a Common Area, both for Modera Mosaic (Fairfax, Va.).

Mill Creek was also recognized as a finalist for the 2016 Best Adaptive Reuse for its efforts at Modera Lofts (Jersey City, NJ).

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, the company's portfolio comprises of 72 communities representing over 19,300 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

