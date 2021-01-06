Mill Steel Co. Announces Third Generation Family Ownership

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Steel Co., one of the nation's largest distributors of flat-rolled carbon steel, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership from current CEO and Chairman David Samrick to President Pam Heglund, granddaughter of founder Harry Samrick. Heglund, along with the current executive team and fellow owners – Joe Poot, Rob Vella, and Marc Rabitoy – will carry the Samrick Family legacy of exemplary service and people first culture.



The transition will be seamless for Mill Steel's customers, suppliers and business partners, and underscores the company's mission of being a unified, motivated, and empowered market driven company with a single focus to be the best.



As Chairman, Heglund will continue to direct the executive leadership team of Carl Quenneville, SVP and CCO; Joe Poot, SVP Purchasing; Rob Vella, VP Operations; and Marc Rabitoy, CFO, along with the nearly 400 associates who provide industry leading customer service to over 1,000 customers monthly. Heglund noted, "I look forward to the honor of continuing David's legacy of inspiring our people first culture and his commitment to service that has been the foundation of our growth."



"We have a special group of people at Mill Steel. I have full confidence in the talented and capable team leading the company forward. I know my parents would be proud that the company remains in the family," said Samrick. "The future is bright for Mill Steel."



Mill Steel congratulates and celebrates David Samrick's leadership of the company. From unloading the first pound of steel at the Grand Rapids plant in 1963 to becoming President in 1976, Samrick has left an indelible mark on Mill Steel history. Under Samrick's direction, the company has experienced 12% growth annually since 1976. His keen market insight, vision for geographic expansion and strategic capital investments have positioned the company to flourish for years to come. Samrick fully intends to remain active in the business, continuing to provide wisdom and mentorship into the future of the company.



About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

