Mill Steel Co. Launches First Mobile App for Painted Coil Market

The all-mobile experience provides steel purchasing and shipment tracking to its customer base, while supporting the growing demand for ecommerce and order tracking. The newly released app is available for iOS, with a wider Android release to follow shortly.

"In an effort to maximize our service offerings to our construction customers, our goal was to develop an easy to use online app that would provide a full-service, 24-7 online marketplace. We are very excited to be a leader in our industry offering a complete set of mobile tools to the construction market," said Pam Heglund, President of Mill Steel.

The Mill Steel app is available for free download on the Apple App Store and is compatible with iOS devices. More information can be found by visiting www.millsteel.com/the-mill-steel-app/.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates five service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI; Jeffersonville, IN; Birmingham, AL; and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit www.millsteel.com.

