Mill Steel Framing Amps Up Commercial Horsepower

Together, the trio bring over 35 years of experience in the metal framing industry. Their proven track record to build solid business and consistently deliver the high-touch service Mill Steel prides itself on will position Mill Steel Framing as the top supplier in the market.

Craddick comes to Mill Steel with over 15 years of experience as a Senior Commercial Representative in the metal framing space. With an impressive history of managing commercial activities and relationships, Kip consistently delivers results. Mill Steel is pleased that Craddick will sit on the Advisory Board for the Steel Framing Industry Association.

"I'm excited to join the Mill Steel powerhouse. We have an excellent opportunity to grow the business with the abundant resources and commercial team Mill Steel Framing has in place. My goal is to inspire this team and propel Mill Steel Framing to new heights," Craddick said.

McDaniel is equally impressive with 25 plus years in the metal framing industry. Steve is widely recognized as the most productive and impactful metal framing commercial leader in the Mid-South. McDaniel is regarded as a product and sales expert throughout the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge to Mill Steel Framing.

Patton brings five plus years in the industry to the Mill Steel Framing team. He's an expert in fostering strong relationships and delivering high quality customer service. Brett will focus on the expansion of Mill Steel Framing throughout the Southern United States.

Mill Steel President, Pam Heglund, said, "Mill Steel has a robust book of business in the metal framing products space, and when we saw an opportunity to acquire three highly coveted leaders in the industry, we moved quickly. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team!"

These additions come on the heels of the recent announcement of the rebrand of Mill Steel Framing. The newly reorganized company anticipates growth by capitalizing on Mill Steel's purchasing power, dedicated carrier network and the strategic market insight of these three veteran sales leaders.

About Mill Steel Co.:

Founded in 1959 by Harry Samrick, Mill Steel Co. is one of North America's premier flat-rolled steel suppliers. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Mill Steel operates six service center locations including Grand Rapids and Melvindale, MI, Anderson and Jeffersonville, IN, Birmingham, AL, and Houston, TX. Mill Steel excels at serving some of the world's most demanding industries with its steadfast dedication to superior quality, delivery, and performance. The company continues to grow by consistently operating with integrity, putting its customers and associates first. For more information about Mill Steel Co., visit http://www.millsteel.com/www.millsteel.com.

About Mill Steel Framing:

Previously known as Steel Structural Products, Mill Steel Framing, supplies a full line of metal framing materials, including ProStud and ProTrak, structural studs, and a variety of accessories, from all Processing and Distribution Centers located across the Midwest and Southern United States. The framing business leverages Mill Steel's strong purchasing power, expert processing, dedicated carrier network and strategic locations to bring added cost savings to the market.

