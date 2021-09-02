Millennia adds top talent to its leadership team

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems and medical groups, is excited to announce the addition of several new members to its leadership team.

Dave Dyell has been named the Chief Strategy Officer. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare technology, Dave joined the Company as part of the acquisition of Jellyfish Health, a company he founded in 2014. Prior to that he was the founder of iSirona, a provider of simplified solutions for medical device integration, growing the company by 3,000 percent in five years before iSirona was acquired by NantHealth in 2014. With a proven track record of identifying new markets and strategic positioning he looks forward to helping Millennia in its next phase of growth.

Doug Sundlof joins Millennia as Senior Vice President of Sales. Doug comes to Millennia from Cloudmed with a strong healthcare background spanning 10+ years of hospital senior management experience on the provider side coupled with 20+ years in healthcare IT sales and sales leadership. Working alongside the nation's premier health systems and physician groups has engrained his passion for delivering exceptional results and outstanding customer experiences. He also has a passion for talent management and the development of sales professionals.

Chris Garnett joins Millennia as the new Chief Marketing Officer. Chris comes to Millennia with 20+ years of marketing leadership and experience in healthcare and financial services. He most recently came from McKesson Medical-Surgical as the Vice President of Segment Marketing focused on strategy, research, value proposition, integrated campaigns and customer experience across all key segments. Prior to McKesson, Chris spent 15 years at Capital One in leading and developing of marketing strategies for credit, banking and payment products and solutions.

"We are truly excited to welcome these healthcare superstars to the Millennia team as we continue building the leading platform in patient pay," said Tom Ormondroyd, CEO of Millennia. "Even though we are a technology company, Millennia starts and ends with its people and our culture. No doubt these new colleagues will not only make us better for our clients, but they will also make a huge impact on the fabric of Millennia."

About Millennia: Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,400 facilities in 42 states. With our proprietary platform, data analytics and digital solutions, we create an integrated experience for our providers and their patients – from scheduling of appointments to virtual intake to customized payment solutions. To learn more, email [email protected] or visit Millenniapay.com.

