Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. Adds Barry P. Weaver as Executive Vice President

With over 25 years of experience, Weaver has a comprehensive background in organizational leadership and real estate development, construction, operations and oversight. He has managed real estate portfolios with diverse assets ranging from market-rate, office and retail to multifamily affordable housing developed or preserved through the following programs: United States Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 202, HUD Section 236, HUD Section 221(d)(3), Bond, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Hope VI, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, Rural Development, Congregate Care, Assisted Living, Annual Contribution Contract and Rental Assistance Demonstration.

"We are fortunate to welcome a professional of Barry's caliber and experience to the management company as we attain high levels of financial performance, customer service and operational efficiency," said MHM President Lee J. Felgar. "His leadership will continue our momentum and help us to successfully implement a robust strategy during the years ahead."

Weaver is a national speaker and trainer on sustainability and green property management. He is accredited in the following: Certified Property Manager (CPM®), LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP®), National Affordable Housing Management Professional – Executive (NAHP-e), Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SHCM) and Licensed Real Estate Broker. Additionally, Weaver holds the National Association of Realtors' Green Designation and is a member of the United States Green Building Council and National Association of Realtor's Green Resource Council. Weaver is an approved trainer for the Credential for Green Property Management (CGPM).

Weaver earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado, a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. He attended graduate school at the University of Notre Dame in the Nonprofit Leadership and Management program. Additionally, Weaver studied European social policy at Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden. Weaver is a certified leadership trainer, speaker and coach.

About | Founded in 1995, The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) is a dynamic group of companies on a mission to enrich the lives of those whom they serve. Millennia operates in a closely aligned set of industries, including construction services, real estate development and multifamily property management. With a portfolio of over 30,000 apartment homes in 275 communities across 26 states, Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. was named the 11th largest affordable multifamily property management company by the National Affordable Housing Management Association in 2019.

SOURCE Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.