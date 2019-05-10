Millennials Are The New Wildlife Conservation Heroes, According To Volunteer Southern Africa
Millennials - often considered self-absorbed and lazy - are the driving force behind a new generation of hands-on wildlife conservation volunteer travelers, willing to travel to Ground Zero, roll up their sleeves and get the job done to make a significant contribution to wildlife conservation.
May 10, 2019, 14:38 ET
JOHANNESBURG, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Economists estimate that globally at least 971 million people volunteer each year. Quite surprisingly, these volunteers comprise mainly of Millennials, aged 18 to 25. Their volunteer projects of choice are wildlife conservation and education, with 70% of volunteers at these projects being Millennials. This matches the results of an earlier Millennial Traveler Survey, which indicated that 65% of volunteer travelers were aged 18 to 25 and that South Africa, Ecuador and Mexico are their top three destinations.
On the ground in South Africa - one of the three volunteer hotspots – and on the forefront of facilitating wildlife conservation volunteer traveling - Volunteer Southern Africa confirms these global research findings.
"We have hosted more than 9,500 volunteers from 25 countries – and 81% of them are Millennials. These young wildlife champions have helped rehabilitate more than 1,100 animals, donating countless man-hours and contributing significant tourism spend to diverse wildlife conservation projects across Southern Africa, while enjoying a travel experience of a lifetime – evidenced by the more than 850 of our volunteers who return again and again," says Earl Smith, CEO of Volunteer Southern Africa.
"Wildlife conservation volunteering can be a powerful force in conservation – ensuring that wildlife conservation sanctuaries are no longer constrained by few hands and limited budgets. Volunteers contribute man-hours and much-needed funds to help cover the vast expenses of protecting our wildlife."
"Conserving our wildlife requires a global effort," says Smith. "Wildlife conservation volunteering is a vast new resource for conservation projects across Southern Africa. We take great pride in professionally and ethically recruiting, hosting and looking after our volunteers during their stay at a wildlife conservation program that ignites their passion.
"Meet some of these Millennials - the new heroes of wildlife conservation – at https://www.volunteersa.com/ and discover how wildlife conservation volunteer programs change their lives, while making a real contribution to the global effort to conserve our wildlife."
Read the full story at https://www.volunteersa.com/millennials-the-new-heroes-of-wildlife-conservation/.
