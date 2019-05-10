Millennials Are The New Wildlife Conservation Heroes, According To Volunteer Southern Africa

On the ground in South Africa - one of the three volunteer hotspots – and on the forefront of facilitating wildlife conservation volunteer traveling - Volunteer Southern Africa confirms these global research findings.

"We have hosted more than 9,500 volunteers from 25 countries – and 81% of them are Millennials. These young wildlife champions have helped rehabilitate more than 1,100 animals, donating countless man-hours and contributing significant tourism spend to diverse wildlife conservation projects across Southern Africa, while enjoying a travel experience of a lifetime – evidenced by the more than 850 of our volunteers who return again and again," says Earl Smith, CEO of Volunteer Southern Africa.

"Wildlife conservation volunteering can be a powerful force in conservation – ensuring that wildlife conservation sanctuaries are no longer constrained by few hands and limited budgets. Volunteers contribute man-hours and much-needed funds to help cover the vast expenses of protecting our wildlife."

"Conserving our wildlife requires a global effort," says Smith. "Wildlife conservation volunteering is a vast new resource for conservation projects across Southern Africa. We take great pride in professionally and ethically recruiting, hosting and looking after our volunteers during their stay at a wildlife conservation program that ignites their passion.

"Meet some of these Millennials - the new heroes of wildlife conservation – at https://www.volunteersa.com/ and discover how wildlife conservation volunteer programs change their lives, while making a real contribution to the global effort to conserve our wildlife."

Read the full story at https://www.volunteersa.com/millennials-the-new-heroes-of-wildlife-conservation/.

Earl Smith

CEO

Volunteer Southern Africa

(082) 884 8889

earl@volunteersa.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Volunteer Southern Africa

Related Links

https://www.volunteersa.com

