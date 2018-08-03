Millennials to Baby Boomers Tune Into WiseLift's 'Lifting Spirits' Streaming Video Series

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseLift debuted their new online video series, called Lifting Spirits, via Facebook Live and YouTube yesterday. In an effort to highlight the 'uplifting' stories that so often go untold, the Lifting Spirits YouTube series will feature stories from non-profits and community leaders that are positive and encouraging.

In addition to inspiring stories, the online series will highlight WiseLift's therapeutic recliner which offers independence for the disabled, elderly and those experiencing medical issues. The WiseLift 450 provides a smooth and stable transition from sitting to standing and is not only the most advanced lift chair, but also functions as a comfortable sleeper chair.

"We are very excited to utilize this online streaming video platform as a way to educate consumers and share uplifting stories from our special guests and community partners," stated Gregg Cohen, President WiseLift.

The WiseLift Lifting Spirits series is produced by WiseLift's Texas based marketing firm, The Time Group, who has partnered with On-Air Media to develop exciting and educational programing to support non-profit organizations and businesses looking to expand their brand reach. "Our team is thrilled to help promote WiseLift's new Lifting Spirits series. We have seen first hand the difference the WiseLift 450 sleeper chair has made in the lives of senior citizens, veterans and even expecting moms. The company goes well beyond the norm of being a good community partner by donating WiseLift 450 chairs to deserving individuals and non-profit groups that help to lift the spirits of individuals who otherwise go unnoticed," noted Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group.

To view the first of many Lifting Spirits online episodes click https://youtu.be/-e-Jy88Jl0k. The series will be available through digital publications, social media and email campaigns. Upcoming special guests will include professional athletes, an 83-year-old WiseLift customer who will be cooking up his favorite recipes, returning military heroes and many other exciting Lifting Spirits superstars.

While the WiseLift 450 is popular among Baby Boomers, the versatility it provides to support those recovering from an injury and relieving stress on the back is making it popular among younger demographics, including Millennials, many who use the chair as a luxury guest bed.

For more information about WiseLift, visit www.wiseliftchair.com. Visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WiseLiftChair/ or YouTube at https://bit.ly/2pqgDrE.

