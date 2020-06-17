Millennium 3 Management: Family and Neighbors, in West Philadelphia, Will Form an Auto Caravan to Celebrate The 100TH BIRTHDAY of MARY K. RHODES

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media, and bloggers, are invited, on June 18, as West Philadelphia's Ms. Mary K. Rhodes, affectionately known to her family and friends as "Ms. Mary," turns 100 years young!

In honor of her birthday, her neighbors will be lining up their cars in a "Ms. Mary's 100th B-Day Parade" that will pull off at 5:00 pm, from 49th and Market Streets, and head out to Ms. Mary's home, at 118 S. 50th Street, where the Birthday Girl will be greeting well-wishers, from her chair, on her decorated front porch, at the house where she has lived for the past 60 years. In fact, only one other family, the Watkins', have lived on the block longer.

Helping Ms. Mary on her special day, and coordinating the parade, will be her son, Louis Rhodes, Jr, who attended West Catholic High School, when he was young, and who, to this day, says his mom is a "living saint."

Whether you choose to drive by, honk your car's horn, or walk by, waving and shouting birthday wishes, please come and join the parade! Let's celebrate the life of Philadelphia's newest centenarian.

Ms. Mary was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the youngest of eight children. Philadelphia proudly claims her because she has lived in our city for 80 years. She remains outspoken, lucid, vibrant, engaged, and especially enjoys talking with young people.

Ms. Mary has much to be proud of…we have much to celebrate!

She and her husband, the late Louis G Rhodes Sr., had four children. And though Mr. Rhodes, Sr. passed 39 years ago, all of their children carry the mantle of being productive members of society.

Whether it's her presence in the neighborhood, or the work she performed as a Philadelphia schoolteacher, for over 30 years, Ms. Mary has been a giver her entire life.

While she currently attends St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church, she has strong ties as a former member of Our Lady of Victory and St. Malachy churches, as well.

On this special occasion, the family also wishes to acknowledge and honor Lois, who has been a great and true friend to Ms. Mary, for many years.

Ms. Mary is still impacting the lives of a host of people in her neighborhood and the community. She may be turning 100, but she's not tired yet!!

