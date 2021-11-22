Millennium Announces New Location in the Denver Metro Community

DELAVAN, Wis., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium, a national distributor of fiber optic broadband materials and enterprise-level solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a Colorado Warehouse in addition to their other locations. This growth in the Denver area market is a strategic move bringing telecommunications materials and solutions closer to clients to remove the complexities of building fiber broadband networks. The new location will focus on helping network owners and contractors deploy broadband networks to connect communities across America with high-speed fiber internet.

In a statement, Becky Talarico-Haynes, Millennium VP of Sales and Operations, said: "We are proud to be part of the Littleton community and look forward to helping clients deliver broadband infrastructure to the rural areas of Colorado. The growth of our Millennium Colorado team and the addition of this stocking warehouse will help underserved communities connect or remain connected to the things that are most important to them."

Millennium's Colorado warehouse is located at 5081 S Rio Grande Street Unit 3 Littleton, Colorado 80120 - allowing them to service the majority of the state within one day. They plan to offer the following:

Client Driven Inventory: Millennium provides products stocked locally to meet client needs.

Personalized Approach to Service: The Millennium team strives to understand client needs and find personalized solutions to meet them.

Flexible Financing: By offering a variety of flexible financing options, Millennium can help clients manage projects efficiently from equipment rentals and leasing to consignment yards and more. Plus, Millennium Infrastructure Fund offers up-front capital to support smaller network owners through accredited investors.

Millennium continues to support the increased broadband construction connecting Colorado businesses and homes through the unprecedented demand for reliable, faster internet access. The Millennium Group helps by offering supplemental engineering including feasibility studies and network design, bridge loans through the Infrastructure Fund and other flexible financing options, material and project management, and providing Rental & Leasing capital equipment options.

Millennium's client focus includes a variety of solutions to help connect America with fiber networks, from data enriched engineering services to supplying the materials to build those networks to offering capital equipment needed to deploy these networks. Millennium has been supporting broadband construction efforts in the region for fiber to the home and business and making additional investments in the Colorado market for some time. "Having an official warehouse location to better serve those building networks will be a tremendous help to those building out Colorado's telecommunications infrastructure. We're honored to be a part of building better, faster networks for the citizens of Colorado and their surrounding communities" comments Becky Talarico-Haynes.

About Millennium: Millennium continues to connect America in helping broadband providers and contractors design and construct their networks as well as material and asset management. Millennium continues to provide an exceptional client experience through localized inventory, a personalized approach to service, and flexible financing options to grow clients' businesses.

